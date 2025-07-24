Sallaum Lines marks early delivery of first green PCTC

Sallaum Lines, an international Ro-Ro shipping company, has taken delivery of the MV Ocean Breeze, a 7,500‑CEU LNG dual‑fuel Pure Car and Truck Carrier built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in China, according to the company's release.

Delivered on July 18, the vessel arrived four months ahead of schedule.

This latest addition is the first of six green PCTCs ordered as part of Sallaum Lines’ China‑focused fleet expansion strategy.

The company has contracted with Fujian Mawei and China Merchants Heavy Industry’s Jinling yard, and opened a new office in Shanghai to support Chinese OEMs Sallaum Lines.

Financing for the Ocean Breeze was arranged through leasing solutions from Shenzhen Capital Group Co., Ltd.

The vessel features a 199.9 m length, 38 m beam, 13 decks, electric RORO systems, LNG dual‑fuel main engine, and ultra‑low‑emission profile.

It is ABS‑classed and exceeds current IMO decarbonization standards.

The carrier can transport conventional vehicles, new‑energy vehicles, and packaged hazardous cargo.

Earlier in 2024, Sallaum Lines initiated the Ocean‑class PCTC project with steel‑cutting ceremonies at Fujian Mawei in March and keel‑laying in October for the Ocean Breeze, marking the start of assembly. A sister ship, Ocean Explorer, had its keel laid mid‑July 2025. In June 2023, the company also signed contracts for six additional LNG‑dual fuel PCTCs—two at Mawei and four at CMHI Jinling—aiming for delivery starting December 2025.

Sallaum Lines Sallaum Lines is a Swiss‑registered shipping company specializing in Ro‑Ro and PCTC vessel operation for global vehicle logistics. Founded in 2011, the company ranks among the top ten worldwide in automobile transport, connecting Europe and North America with Africa and the Mediterranean.

Fujian Mawei is a state‑owned shipbuilder under Fujian Shipyard Group. Located in Fuzhou, it manufactures large PCTCs, including the Ocean‑class vessels for international clients.