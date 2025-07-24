  1. Home
2025 July 24   10:48

shipping

U.S. House passes bill to fund and modernize Coast Guard through 2029

The U.S. House of Representatives approved bipartisan legislation authorizing funding through fiscal year 2029 for the United States Coast Guard, according to U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's release.

The Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025 (H.R. 4275) passed with a vote of 399 to 12 and was introduced by Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R‑MO), Ranking Member Rick Larsen (D‑WA), Subcommittee Chairman Mike Ezell (R‑MS), and Ranking Member Salud Carbajal (D‑CA).  

According to Graves, “The Coast Guard Authorization Act provides the men and women of the Coast Guard with the resources they need to carry out their many missions, including protecting our nation’s maritime borders, preventing illegal drugs and migrants from entering the country, and ensuring maritime safety.”

Larsen stated that the act ensures readiness to respond to oil spills, prevent sexual assault and harassment, enhance shoreside infrastructure, and invest in Coast Guard personnel.

Ezell observed that the legislation builds on a $25 billion reconciliation investment and the Coast Guard Force Design 2028 plan.

The act authorizes resources to support operations and recapitalization of the cutter fleet, aviation assets, shoreside facilities, and IT. It modernizes acquisition, increases transparency and accountability, and encourages next‑generation autonomous technologies.

The legislation also establishes a Secretary of the Coast Guard, aligns the service with other armed forces, strengthens protections from sexual assault and harassment following the Operation Fouled Anchor review, reinforces U.S.‑build shipbuilding requirements, reforms maritime safety laws, expands merchant mariner credentialing, and bolsters vessel safety and regulatory processes. 

On March 5, 2025, Senate Commerce Committee leaders unanimously approved the bill, which comprises approximately $30.45 billion in appropriations for fiscal years 2025 and 2026. The Senate−House version aims to replace aging icebreaking tugs, enhance deterrence against illegal trafficking through advanced coastal surveillance systems, expand protections related to sexual assault—particularly following the Operation Fouled Anchor scandal—and increase Coast Guard Academy safety measures and JROTC participation. 

United States Coast Guard (a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces within the Department of Homeland Security) is responsible for maritime safety, security, and stewardship. It operates cutters, aircraft, and shore facilities to carry out missions including search and rescue, border protection, environmental response, and maritime law enforcement.  

U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee (standing committee of the U.S. House of Representatives) oversees national transportation policy, including maritime transportation. 

