2025 July 24   11:13

shipbuilding

Huisman secures order from Dong Fang Offshore for modular cable‑lay system

Huisman Equipment B.V. has signed a contract with Dong Fang Offshore Co., Ltd. (DFO) to deliver a modular 30 mt Cable‑Lay System designed for operation across a variety of vessel types, including DFO’s newbuild Construction Service Operation Vessels and Offshore Construction Vessels constructed by VARD, according to the company's release.

This system represents Huisman’s first Cable‑Lay System, building upon its established expertise in the deepwater pipelay market.  

The system features a high degree of flexibility and rapid mobilisation. It can be configured for inter‑array and export cable laying with both existing and newbuild Offshore Construction Vessels, as well as for cable‑repair operations using DFO’s Construction Service Operation Vessels.

A notable innovation is Huisman’s smart quadrant‑handling system, which removes the need for a crane to overboard the quadrant and can act as a joint‑handling arm during repair campaigns.  

Delivered as a single integrated spread with quick‑connection interfaces, the system aims to reduce mobilisation costs, hot‑work requirements, and commissioning time.

Separately, earlier in May 2025, DFO contracted Lamprell to build a wind turbine installation vessel, indicating continued development of its offshore construction fleet. 

Incorporated in the Netherlands, Huisman is a global specialist in the design and manufacture of heavy‑lift, pipelay, and offshore wind installation equipment. The company serves maritime and energy sectors, with a focus on advanced engineering for deepwater and renewable applications.  

Headquartered in Taiwan, Dong Fang Offshore is a limited company operating a fleet of Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) and Offshore Construction Vessels (OCVs). The company is expanding its capabilities in the offshore wind sector through newbuilds and specialised cable‑lay assets.  

