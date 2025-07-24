  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Saipem and Subsea7 finalize merger

2025 July 24   11:35

offshore

Saipem and Subsea7 finalize merger

Saipem S.p.A. and Subsea7 S.A. have entered into a binding merger agreement, based on terms aligned with the Memorandum of Understanding signed on 23 February 2025, according to the company's release.

The transaction will create a new entity, Saipem7, with approximately €21 billion in annual revenue, EBITDA exceeding €2 billion, over €800 million in free cash flow, and a combined order backlog of €43 billion.  

Upon completion, shareholders of Saipem and Subsea7 will each hold 50 % of Saipem7’s share capital.

Subsea7 shareholders will receive 6.688 new Saipem shares for every Subsea7 share and an extraordinary dividend of €450 million just before completion.  

Saipem7 will be incorporated in Italy, headquartered in Milan, and listed on both the Milan and Oslo stock exchanges.

The combined entity will operate across four business units: Offshore Engineering & Construction (under a fully owned subsidiary named Subsea7, a Saipem7 Company), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Sustainable Infrastructures, and Offshore Drilling.  

Major shareholders—Siem Industries, Eni S.p.A., and CDP Equity S.p.A.—have committed to vote in support of the merger. It is anticipated that Kristian Siem will become chairman and Alessandro Puliti chief executive of Saipem7, pending shareholder and board approval.

Annual cost and capital‑expenditure synergies of approximately €300 million are expected by the third year post‑completion. Completion remains contingent on regulatory and shareholder approvals and is currently expected in the second half of 2026. 

Saipem S.p.A. is an Italian public limited company (Società per Azioni), headquartered in Milan. It provides engineering and construction services across offshore and onshore energy and infrastructure projects, equipped with an offshore fleet of 17 owned construction vessels and 13 drilling rigs. Saipem is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and operates in over 50 countries.  

Subsea7 S.A. is a Luxembourg‑incorporated and engaged in offshore engineering, construction, and project management for the energy sector. Headquartered in London, it operates a submarine construction fleet and is structured as a public limited company.

Topics:

Saipem

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:05

Robert Allan awarded contract to design battery-electric tug for Tianjin Port

16:51

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation completes first B24 biofuel bunkering in Singapore

16:26

Pilbara Ports Authority reports sixth consecutive record throughput

15:57

Corsica Linea ferry achieves 22% fuel cut after Wärtsilä retrofit

15:25

Gulftainer deploys new Kalmar reach stackers at Iraq Container Terminal

14:33

“K” Line boosts Europe–Americas service with NAS launch and TAL expansion

13:51

Ospar Contracting Parties agree staged ban on EGCS scrubber discharge

13:04

New Zealand’s Port of Tauranga to trial first all‑electric straddle carrier

12:48

DNV awards GASA approval to joint LCO₂ carrier design by MOL, MISC, PETRONAS CCS Ventures and SDARI

12:13

Great Lakes unveils first U.S. Jones Act‑compliant subsea rock installation vessel

11:13

Huisman secures order from Dong Fang Offshore for modular cable‑lay system

10:48

U.S. House passes bill to fund and modernize Coast Guard through 2029

09:09

Sallaum Lines marks early delivery of first green PCTC

08:36

TotalEnergies starts production from BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 offshore Angola

2025 July 23

18:02

SECO MARINE’s under‑deck hydrogen tanks receive AiP from Bureau Veritas

17:24

Sokcho–Vladivostok ferry service to resume in August after 17‑month suspension

16:19

Incat Tasmania secures deal with Molslinjen for zero‑emission ferries

15:56

Bureau Veritas joins “Wind for Shipping” EU project to advance wind propulsion

15:35

MSC expands fleet with massive LNG dual‑fuel ship orders from Chinese shipyards

14:37

South Carolina Ports reports 3 % container growth in FY 2025

14:23

Major shipping firms form self‑regulated initiative to enhance ARA bunkering transparency

13:47

Mawani launches FRS1 shipping route by CSTAR LINE from Jeddah Islamic Port

13:03

Ballard announces 6.4 MW fuel‑cell order from eCap Marine for Samskip vessels

12:41

DP World Trade Finance mobilises $1 bln to support businesses in emerging markets

12:10

US–Japan trade deal cuts tariffs to 15% in exchange for $550 bln investment

11:42

European Commission concludes investigation into potential Chinese biodiesel fraud

11:10

TotalEnergies and CMA CGM launch joint LNG‑bunkering venture

10:50

BIMCO committee approves clause amid USTR fees on Chinese‐related ships

10:09

Egypt opens first specialized auto logistics terminal in East Port Said

09:02

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay, ISC and MOL agree to collaborate on offshore rocket‑launch vessels

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news