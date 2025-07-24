DNV awards GASA approval to joint LCO₂ carrier design by MOL, MISC, PETRONAS CCS Ventures and SDARI

DNV has issued a General Approval for Ship Application (GASA) certificate to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), MISC Berhad (MISC), PETRONAS CCS Ventures Sdn. Bhd. (PCCSV), and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) for their jointly developed 62,000 cubic metres liquid carbon dioxide (LCO₂) carrier design, according to DNV's release.

This follows DNV’s Approval in Principle awarded in 2023 and reinforces the expanding role of carbon capture and storage (CCS) across the Asia‑Pacific region.

The vessel design incorporates an advanced cargo containment system using high‑performance materials and a reliquefaction system for pressure and temperature control.

Further innovations include an energy‑saving propulsion system, an optimized hull form, and the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel to enhance efficiency and environmental performance.

In June 2025, MOL, MISC and PCCSV announced the formation of Jules Nautica Sdn. Bhd., a joint venture responsible for owning and operating LCO₂ carriers underpinned by the same 62,000 cbm vessel design awarded GASA in July.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a Tokyo‑headquartered global integrated shipping company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, offering diverse maritime transport services including bulker, tanker, LNG, and vehicle carriers.

MISC Berhad (MISC), incorporated in Malaysia and publicly listed on Bursa Malaysia, is a leading international maritime corporation engaged in energy logistics with a modern fleet that includes LNG, petroleum, chemical tankers, and offshore floating assets.

PETRONAS CCS Ventures Sdn. Bhd. (PCCSV) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Malaysia’s national oil and gas company. PCCSV specialises in developing carbon capture and storage projects, engineering, and investment, with a focus on enabling cross-border CO₂ logistics.

Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) is a ship design institute under the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) system, with expertise in naval architecture, marine engineering, and conducting front‑end and detail design studies for liquefied gas carriers including LNG and LCO₂.

DNV is an Oslo‑based classification society and risk‑management consultancy, publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. DNV develops maritime and offshore standards and provides certification services—including Approval in Principle and GASA—to ensure vessel designs meet regulatory, safety, and environmental requirements.