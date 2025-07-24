New Zealand’s Port of Tauranga to trial first all‑electric straddle carrier

Port of Tauranga Limited will test New Zealand’s first all‑electric container straddle carrier at its busy international port, according to the company's release.

The trial is co‑funded by the Government’s Low Emission Transport Fund, administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, with total project costs exceeding NZD 3.5 million and EECA contributing NZD 447,000.

Leonard Sampson, Chief Executive of Port of Tauranga, said the trial will allow the port to assess new electric‑powered technology under high operational demand. He noted that diesel use in its straddle fleet accounts for approximately 54 % of the port’s Scope 1 emissions and that until now hybrid models have been the main low‑emission alternative.

The trial will evaluate aspects including operational impact, charging times, driver acceptance and training, reliability, safety and maintenance.

Findings are to be shared with other New Zealand ports operating straddle carriers.

Sampson added that the initiative aims to build confidence in the operational viability, emissions reductions and technological reliability of electric straddles, thus reducing the risk of implementation within New Zealand ports, and maintaining the competitiveness of the country’s export supply chain.

Port of Tauranga currently operates 54 straddle carriers, representing around one‑third of the national fleet. Seven of these are hybrid units introduced since 2020, which deliver around 25 % fuel efficiency improvements compared to older diesel‑electric models.

If the trial is successful, electric straddles may be included in the port’s fleet renewal programme.

A full conversion could reduce combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions by an estimated 43 % compared to current levels.

The trial—comprising the electric straddle and necessary charging infrastructure—is scheduled to commence in late 2027.

Port of Tauranga Limited is a publicly listed port authority on the NZX, operating New Zealand’s largest container terminal, bulk wharves, bunkering, and cargo storage in the Bay of Plenty. It handles approximately 1.2 million TEU and 24 million tonnes of cargo annually, and maintains a strategic national logistics network connected by road and rail.

Kalmar (part of Cargotec Corp) is a global provider of cargo handling solutions. It has supplied Port of Tauranga with over 40 straddle carriers since 2000, including diesel‑electric, hybrid, and now electric models, in partnership spanning more than two decades.