“K” Line boosts Europe–Americas service with NAS launch and TAL expansion

“K” Line Global RoRo Service Europe has introduced a North Atlantic Shuttle Service (NAS), offering weekly Ro‑Ro departures between Baltimore, Brunswick, Charleston, Zeebrugge, Bremerhaven and Southampton, according to the company's release.

The NAS is promoted for its rapid, reliable weekly schedule, aimed at sectors transporting automotive, machinery, and high‑value project cargo.

“K” Line announced a Trans‑Atlantic Loop (TAL) service operating two bi‑directional sailings per month, linking Southampton, Bremerhaven and Zeebrugge with Davisville, Galveston, Altamira and Veracruz. TAL offers flexibility, coverage and efficiency specifically for customers handling automotive logistics, heavy equipment, or general cargo.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) is a publicly traded Japanese shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It operates a diverse fleet—including car carriers, bulkers, LNG carriers, and container ships—and is a founding member of THE Alliance, a major vessel-sharing and cooperation group on major East–West trades.