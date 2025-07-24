Gulftainer deploys new Kalmar reach stackers at Iraq Container Terminal

Gulftainer announced the delivery of three Kalmar reach stackers for deployment at the Iraq Container Terminal (ICT) in Umm Qasr, Iraq, on 24 July 2025, according to the company's release.

These hydraulic machines, featuring a rotating cabin for 360-degree operation, adjustable spreaders for 20‑ and 40‑foot containers, energy-efficient engines, load‑sensing technology, stability control, and cameras, will support container handling at the terminal.

Nic Gray, Managing Director for Iraq Operations at Gulftainer, stated: “The continued investment in our facilities highlights Gulftainer’s commitment to supporting Iraq’s expanding trade sector. These new reach stackers will further strengthen ICT’s ability to provide efficient and reliable service. Our customer service remains unparalleled in the region, which is clearly reflected in the terminal’s strong year‑on‑year performance.”

Prior to this deployment, Gulftainer committed to investing US $1 million in early 2021 to add three Kalmar reach stackers at the same terminal, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance capacity and reduce turnaround times.

Established in 2010, Iraq Container Terminal spans 35 ha with a 400,000 TEU annual capacity and modern facilities, including two berths and four quay cranes.

Gulftainer (Limited Liability Company) founded in 1976, headquartered in Sharjah, UAE. It is a privately owned port operator and third-party logistics provider under Crescent Enterprises, managing container terminals and logistics services across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, and the United States.

Kalmar is a division of Cargotec, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Kalmar designs and manufactures heavy material‑handling equipment—including reach stackers—for ports and terminals globally, and maintains a global service network.