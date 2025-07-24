Corsica Linea ferry achieves 22% fuel cut after Wärtsilä retrofit

Technology group Wärtsilä’s retrofit package for the Corsica Linea RoPax ferry Pascal Paoli has yielded fuel savings of up to 22 percent per voyage, according to the company's release.

The upgrade, completed at the end of 2024, included installation of a twin‑screw controllable‑pitch propeller system optimised for the vessel’s operating profile, a Wärtsilä EnergoProFin energy‑saving propeller cap, a controls retrofit and combinator curves tailored to different operating modes.

These elements were validated via CFD open‑water simulations and confirmed during sea trials alongside the chief engineer.

In financial terms, the fuel savings equate to approximately US $7,700 per trip.

The vessel’s emissions reduction contributes significantly to Corsica Linea’s decarbonisation efforts, aligning with stricter carbon regulations.

“We are extremely happy with the efficiency improvements resulting from this Wärtsilä retrofit package,” said Xavier Esnault, Energy Transition Project Manager at Corsica Linea. “The fuel savings are important, both from a cost perspective, as well as supporting our decarbonisation strategy to reach a reduction of 40 % of our CO2 emissions by 2030.”

The 174‑metre Pascal Paoli operates between Marseille and Bastia and relies on two Wärtsilä 46 engines per shaftline.

Wärtsilä reconfirmed that vessel manoeuvrability remained unaffected.

“Ferry operators, such as Corsica Linea, are looking to leverage technologies that offer minimal service disruption and a maximised return on investment, all while reducing their carbon footprint," said Andrey Dudko, Product Manager, Propulsion – Wärtsilä Marine.

A Finnish‑listed technology solutions provider headquartered in Helsinki, Wärtsilä Corporation specialises in marine and energy markets. Its Wärtsilä Marine division delivers propulsion and lifecycle services—including control systems, engines and propellers—to shipping companies seeking environmental performance upgrades across operations in over 79 countries.

A French private maritime transport operator, Corsica Linea SAS based in Ajaccio. It operates a fleet of RoPax and cruise‑ferry vessels linking Marseille with Corsica, Tunisia and Algeria. Formed in 2016 as a successor to SNCM, the company now holds a public‑service contract for Corsican routes through 2029 and employs around 1,296 staff.