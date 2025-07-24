Pilbara Ports Authority reports sixth consecutive record throughput

Pilbara Ports Authority, the statutory operator of the Pilbara region’s Ashburton, Dampier, Port Hedland and Varanus Island ports, reported record throughput of 775.7 million tonnes for the 2024–25 financial year, according to the company's release.

This marks the sixth consecutive year of record-breaking volumes. The throughput, estimated at A$153 billion in commodity value, underlines the authority’s role in the global supply chain and Australian economy.

Port Hedland, Australia’s largest bulk export port, contributed 577.7 million tonnes—up 1 per cent—boosting its status in the national port landscape.

Iron ore exports rose 3 per cent to 730.8 million tonnes, equating to approximately 81 per cent of Australia’s output and 43 per cent of global trade. Salt exports from Port Hedland and Dampier totalled 5.3 million tonnes, representing roughly 26 per cent of Australian salt production.

The authority also facilitated 8,480 safe vessel visits—an average of 23 per day.

Progress continues on Commonwealth and Western Australian Government–funded infrastructure projects, including Lumsden Point and Dampier Cargo Wharf.

Spoilbank Marina in Port Hedland was completed for the State Government, enhancing local recreational boating safety.

Pilbara Ports Authority has consistently increased throughput since at least FY2019, when total volumes were approximately 647.8 Mt—growing to 758.3 Mt in FY2023–24, marking the fifth straight annual record. Prior to this streak, annual volumes around FY2021–22 hovered near 600 Mt

Pilbara Ports Authority is a Western Australian Government statutory authority responsible for managing port operations at Ashburton, Dampier, Port Hedland and Varanus Island. It oversees bulk export infrastructure, safety and vessel scheduling within the Pilbara region.