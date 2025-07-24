  1. Home
2025 July 24   16:51

bunkering

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation completes first B24 biofuel bunkering in Singapore

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation on July 24 announced that its 64,000‑DWT ultramax bulk carrier Asian Progress completed its first bunkering operation of FAME B24 biofuel at the Port of Singapore, according to the company's release.

This marks the first vessel in the company’s fleet to use biofuel as part of its strategy toward low‑carbon shipping and the 2050 net‑zero emissions target.  

The bunkering, conducted by oil trader TFG Marine Pte Ltd, involved 300 metric tons of B24 biofuel. U‑Ming stated that this is expected to reduce well‑to‑wake carbon emissions by approximately 20% compared with conventional marine fuel.  

Since 2023, U‑Ming has promoted a low‑carbon fuel substitution strategy, including gradual increases in liquefied natural gas (LNG) usage.

As of 2024, LNG accounted for about 8.15% of its total energy use.  

The company noted the technical challenge of retrofitting smaller vessels with additional LNG tanks.

Singapore has been a regional pioneer in marine biofuel adoption. Major operators such as TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, Hapag‑Lloyd, and Yang Ming have already carried out B24 bunkering operations there, reporting around 20% reductions in greenhouse‑gas emissions.

In June 2025, Singapore introduced its national technical reference standard TR 140:2025, designed to standardize biofuel quality and support regional adoption.

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation is a Taiwan‑based publicly listed shipping company specializing in dry bulk cargo, operating a young and diversified fleet.

TFG Marine Pte Ltd is a Singapore‑licensed marine fuel trader, involved in supplying bunkering services at major regional ports. It supplied the 300 mt B24 biofuel blend to U‑Ming. 

