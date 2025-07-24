  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. EFIP urges inclusion of inland ports in European Port Strategy

2025 July 24   18:07

ports

EFIP urges inclusion of inland ports in European Port Strategy

The European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) has welcomed the development of a European Port Strategy and urged policymakers to fully integrate the role of inland ports as “key enablers of green logistics, climate adaptation, and strategic mobility”, according to EFIP's release.

Representing 200 inland ports across 19 EU Member States and beyond, EFIP emphasises their contribution to the European Green Deal, Clean Industrial Deal, and Trans‑European Transport Network (TEN‑T).  

It set out five core recommendations:

-First, streamlining permitting by accelerating and harmonising authorization processes to enable timely infrastructure investments.

-Second, reducing administrative burdens by implementing proportionate reporting requirements—especially for publicly owned, modestly sized inland ports—in line with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and related regulations.

-Third, improving funding access via a dedicated Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) envelope for small and medium‑sized projects, with greater transparency in selection.

-Fourth, enhancing climate resilience by guiding ports in adapting to increasing risks such as droughts and flooding.

-Fifth, strengthening military mobility and security through early consultation on dual‑use infrastructure and stronger cybersecurity and physical‑security guidelines.  

In February 2025, EFIP joined over 45 organisations in urging Member States to maintain and strengthen dedicated EU transport budget lines—highlighting inland ports’ importance in carbon reduction, multimodal logistics, supply‑chain security, and military mobility. On 1 July, the European Commission launched stakeholder dialogues on the upcoming EU Ports Strategy and EU Industrial Maritime Strategy, aiming to enhance energy transition, security, competitiveness, and resilience in ports—including inland ones. 

European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) is a European industry association that represents nearly 200 inland ports and port authorities across 18 EU Member States, plus Switzerland, Serbia, and Ukraine. It promotes inland ports as intermodal network nodes—connecting inland waterways with rail, road, and maritime transport. EFIP engages with EU institutions through policy positions, studies, and consultations, advocating on funding, regulation, digitalisation, climate adaptation, and defence logistics.

Topics:

EFIP

legislation

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:05

Robert Allan awarded contract to design battery-electric tug for Tianjin Port

16:51

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation completes first B24 biofuel bunkering in Singapore

16:26

Pilbara Ports Authority reports sixth consecutive record throughput

15:57

Corsica Linea ferry achieves 22% fuel cut after Wärtsilä retrofit

15:25

Gulftainer deploys new Kalmar reach stackers at Iraq Container Terminal

14:33

“K” Line boosts Europe–Americas service with NAS launch and TAL expansion

13:51

Ospar Contracting Parties agree staged ban on EGCS scrubber discharge

13:04

New Zealand’s Port of Tauranga to trial first all‑electric straddle carrier

12:48

DNV awards GASA approval to joint LCO₂ carrier design by MOL, MISC, PETRONAS CCS Ventures and SDARI

12:13

Great Lakes unveils first U.S. Jones Act‑compliant subsea rock installation vessel

11:35

Saipem and Subsea7 finalize merger

11:13

Huisman secures order from Dong Fang Offshore for modular cable‑lay system

10:48

U.S. House passes bill to fund and modernize Coast Guard through 2029

09:09

Sallaum Lines marks early delivery of first green PCTC

08:36

TotalEnergies starts production from BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 offshore Angola

2025 July 23

18:02

SECO MARINE’s under‑deck hydrogen tanks receive AiP from Bureau Veritas

17:24

Sokcho–Vladivostok ferry service to resume in August after 17‑month suspension

16:19

Incat Tasmania secures deal with Molslinjen for zero‑emission ferries

15:56

Bureau Veritas joins “Wind for Shipping” EU project to advance wind propulsion

15:35

MSC expands fleet with massive LNG dual‑fuel ship orders from Chinese shipyards

14:37

South Carolina Ports reports 3 % container growth in FY 2025

14:23

Major shipping firms form self‑regulated initiative to enhance ARA bunkering transparency

13:47

Mawani launches FRS1 shipping route by CSTAR LINE from Jeddah Islamic Port

13:03

Ballard announces 6.4 MW fuel‑cell order from eCap Marine for Samskip vessels

12:41

DP World Trade Finance mobilises $1 bln to support businesses in emerging markets

12:10

US–Japan trade deal cuts tariffs to 15% in exchange for $550 bln investment

11:42

European Commission concludes investigation into potential Chinese biodiesel fraud

11:10

TotalEnergies and CMA CGM launch joint LNG‑bunkering venture

10:50

BIMCO committee approves clause amid USTR fees on Chinese‐related ships

10:09

Egypt opens first specialized auto logistics terminal in East Port Said

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news