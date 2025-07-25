Air Liquide approves €500 mln ELYgator project at Port of Rotterdam

Air Liquide has reached a final investment decision to build ELYgator, a 200 MW electrolyzer for renewable hydrogen at the conversion park in the Maasvlakte area of the Port of Rotterdam, according to the company's release.

The hydrogen plant will produce renewable hydrogen by splitting water using wind‑generated electricity and is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2027.

Air Liquide indicates that the investment exceeds €500 million, with projected output of 23,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually, leading to a CO₂ emissions reduction of 300,000 tons per year.

The company stated that recent regulatory adjustments for the hydrogen refinery route and subsidies from the Dutch government and the EU were pivotal in enabling the project.

This facility represents the second large‑scale electrolyzer project on the Maasvlakte, on a site where space exists for up to four units.

Air Liquide and TotalEnergies announced a joint investment of over €1 billion to develop two major low‑carbon hydrogen projects in the Netherlands: a 200 MW electrolyzer in Rotterdam (ELYgator) and a 250 MW electrolyzer in Zeeland via a jointly held venture.

The Rotterdam project is expected to start operating by end‑2027 and to cut CO₂ emissions from TotalEnergies’ refineries in Belgium and the Netherlands by up to 450,000 tons annually.

Air Liquide (Air Liquide S.A.) is a French multinational industrial gas company structured as a société anonyme under French law. It specialises in the production, storage and distribution of industrial gases including hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen and associated services.

Port of Rotterdam Authority is a Dutch public body responsible for the development, management and promotion of the Port of Rotterdam, including land development, industrial infrastructure and utilities.