NYK secures JAXA AiP for reusable rocket recovery system

NYK Group has received an Approval in Principle (“AiP”) as part of a Space Strategy Fund project from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to advance offshore recovery of reusable rocket stages, according to the company's release.

The project involves research and development in collaboration with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., with NYK tasked to develop fundamental technology for an offshore recovery vessel capable of safely capturing, recovering and transporting reusable rockets at sea, as well as conducting verification tests.

According to NYK, the kickoff meeting with JAXA was held on April 17 and joint research commenced immediately thereafter.

The agreement marks the first time a shipping company has been selected to participate in a JAXA Space Strategy Fund project. NYK will leverage its maritime operations and vessel technology, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will lead development of rocket bodies.

The specific vessel features cited include vehicle‑capture technology for fixed‑point positioning at sea and safety measures to secure captured rockets and safely discharge residual propellant.

NYK acknowledges that the project is still in early phases and further research and tests are necessary to realise offshore rocket recovery capabilities.

NYK’s entry into space‑related services began in 2021, when an internal team within NYK Group proposed using vessels to retrieve first stage rocket boosters at sea.

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK Group) is a Tokyo‑headquartered Japanese public company and one of the world’s largest shipping and logistics conglomerates. NYK’s approach leverages its operational fleet of over 800 vessels and maritime technology such as dynamic positioning, underpinned by both internal innovation programs (e.g., NYK Digital Academy) and collaborations within the group and with external partner.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a publicly‑traded Japanese industrial conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, engaged in aerospace, shipbuilding, energy systems and heavy machinery.