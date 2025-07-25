  1. Home
2025 July 25   11:05

shipbuilding

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. receives Nave Perseus Aframax/LR2 tanker

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has taken delivery of the Nave Perseus, a 2025‑built Aframax/LR2 Product Tanker vessel of 115,812 dwt, according to the company's release.

The Nave Perseus is equipped with Framo Pumps and has been designed with the latest environmentally friendly technology to optimize energy efficiency and safety.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has in early 2025 taken delivery of multiple Aframax/LR2 tanker newbuildings. In Q1 2025 it received two such vessels, and a fourth Aframax/LR2 vessel was delivered in April 2025.

The ships are being chartered out under multiyear contracts at net daily rates around $25,000 – $26,300 per day.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is a U.S.-listed master limited partnership and an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. It manages a fleet that includes dry bulk vessels, containerships, and tankers, including newbuilding Aframax/LR2 product tankers. 

