2025 July 25   11:41

shipbuilding

China delivers “Future”, its first deep-sea smart and green technology experimental ship

On July 23, the deep-sea green intelligent technology test ship “Future” completed its naming and delivery after six years of research, development, and construction, according to CCTV.

The ship was built by Deep Sea Technology Science Taihu Laboratory and its Lianyungang Center, with support from national ministries, Jiangsu Province, Wuxi City, and Lianyungang City.  

Following its delivery, the vessel will primarily be used to carry out pilot verification of green intelligent technologies, provide surface support for deep-sea equipment, and conduct comprehensive marine scientific investigations.

Its objective is to enhance real-sea pilot verification capabilities for marine equipment, bridge the gap between technological breakthroughs and market applications, and promote independent innovation, digital transformation, and green development in the industry.

The vessel is positioned as a new support point for high-quality development in China’s shipbuilding and deep-sea technology sectors.

“Future” is described as a “mobile offshore laboratory,” with a total length of 110.8 meters, a full-load displacement of 7,000 tons, a maximum speed exceeding 15 knots, and a crew capacity of 80. It has a range of over 10,000 nautical miles and endurance exceeding 60 days.

The ship is designed for unrestricted navigation zones, enabling global operations. It is equipped with a full electric propulsion system, twin propellers and rudders, bow and stern side thrusters, and full-speed fin stabilizers.

It also features DP-2 dynamic positioning capabilities.

Compared to traditional research or test vessels, “Future” offers broader functionality, wider application scope, and innovation in modularity and intelligence.

The Deep Sea Technology Science Taihu Laboratory was established in 2021 to support China’s national strategy for marine power and innovation. It plays a central role in developing high-end deep-sea technologies and equipment.

The Deep Sea Technology Science Taihu Laboratory is a Chinese national-level research institution focused on the development of deep-sea exploration technologies and equipment. It was established to support the country’s marine strategy and serves as a platform for advanced research, technology incubation, and the integration of industry, academia, and government resources. 

