CK Line orders two 1,100 TEU feeder container ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

CK Line has entered into a contract with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of two feeder container vessels each with a capacity of 1,100 TEU.

The total value of the deal is estimated at up to $92 million, and delivery of the vessels is expected in July and August 2027, according to data from Alphaliner.

The deal includes two optional units within the agreement.

CK Line is a South Korean intra‑Asia liner operator, specialising in feeder container shipping services within the region. The company focuses on deploying small to mid‑size container vessels on intra‑Asia routes and has previously acquired second‑hand tonnage.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. is a China‑based publicly listed shipbuilding group, headquartered in Jiangsu province. It is among the world’s largest private shipbuilding enterprises, offering a wide range of vessel types including feeders, large container ships, bulkers and tankers.