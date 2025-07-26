Damen‑built Windcat Rotterdam passes sea trials, enters final delivery phase

Windcat Rotterdam – the first in the Elevation Series of Commissioning Service Operation Vessels designed by Damen Shipyards – has successfully completed sea trials and is entering final stages before delivery this summer, according to the company's release.

The vessel, based on Damen’s proven CSOV design and developed in collaboration with Windcat, underwent more than a week of rigorous testing at sea.

After the sea trials, the vessel is now entering final outfitting and commissioning.

The CSOV order was first announced in 2022 by Windcat Workboats, CMB.TECH and Damen, initially for two vessels and later expanded to six, which will be constructed at Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam. The first vessel, Windcat Rotterdam, was launched on 12 October 2024. The Elevation Series vessels measure 87 metres in length, accommodate up to 120 people, and are designed for up to 30‑day offshore missions. They make use of hybrid‑electric propulsion and CMB.TECH’s dual‑fuel hydrogen technology, aiming to significantly reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Damen Shipyards is a global maritime engineering and shipbuilding corporation headquartered in the Netherlands, with over 96 years of experience delivering bespoke vessels including crew transfer and service operation vessels. It designed and will build the Elevation Series CSOVs at Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam alongside Windcat and CMB.TECH.

Windcat operates as a specialist crew transfer and offshore wind support vessel operator in Europe.

CMB.TECH NV is a Belgian maritime technology and vessel owner group specialising in decarbonisation of port and offshore operations.