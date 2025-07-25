  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Bourbon signs five‑year charter agreement with Eni Congo for six S200X‑G2 crewboats

2025 July 25   12:26

shipbuilding

Bourbon signs five‑year charter agreement with Eni Congo for six S200X‑G2 crewboats

BOURBON, a French offshore marine services company, has announced the signature of a five‑year contract with Eni Congo, the local subsidiary of the Italian energy company Eni S.p.A., for the renewal of its crewboat fleet, according to the company's release.

The contract covers the charter of six new, latest‑generation S200X‑G2 units, scheduled to be commissioned progressively between June and December 2026.

Pending delivery, six front runners will be temporarily mobilized to ensure operational continuity from the start of the contract.

The new vessels follow the design of the Surfers 200x‑G delivered in 2024 and are expected to deliver estimated fuel savings in transit of 20 per cent versus the previous generation, thanks to optimized hydrodynamic design, propulsion system improvements, and integration of a real‑time energy performance monitoring system (EFMS) tailored to each vessel and built in during construction.

These 20‑metre vessels will also offer 30 passenger seats with enhanced comfort (including USB sockets, high‑performance air conditioning, large screens), 25 m² of foredeck space for carrying small parcels, and a redesigned navigation bridge with improved visibility and enhanced ergonomics for pilots.

The six new units will operate on Eni’s offshore fields supporting its two FLNG units, with reinforced operational support from Bourbon Congo.

François Leslé, CEO of Bourbon Mobility, stated “With this new fleet, we are reinforcing our commitment to offshore mobility that is more sustainable, more efficient and perfectly aligned with the expectations of our major customers.”

Bourbon is a French company specialising in offshore marine and subsea services, with global operations in vessel management, field support, offshore logistics, and personnel transport.

Eni Congo is a subsidiary of Eni S.p.A., the Italian multinational energy company. It is licensed to operate offshore oil and gas developments under the Marine XII concession in the Republic of Congo. Eni Congo is the operator of the Congo LNG project, which includes the Tango FLNG (with production since December 2023) and the Nguya FLNG (slated to start by end‑2025).

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:11

SEA LEGEND Shipping to start China‑Europe Arctic service in September

14:38

Royal T Shipyards completes first “Royal” LABRAX vessel for Vertom Group

13:40

BW LPG India secures USD 215 million term loan to fund vessel acquisition

13:22

SEA‑LNG report finds 2025 lng dual‑fuel orders surge

12:52

Holland Shipyards Group delivers cement carrier Tamarack to Eureka Shipping

11:41

China delivers “Future”, its first deep-sea smart and green technology experimental ship

11:05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. receives Nave Perseus Aframax/LR2 tanker

10:33

NYK secures JAXA AiP for reusable rocket recovery system

10:12

UK government awards £30m to decarbonise shipping

09:45

Air Liquide approves €500 mln ELYgator project at Port of Rotterdam

2025 July 24

18:07

EFIP urges inclusion of inland ports in European Port Strategy

17:05

Robert Allan awarded contract to design battery-electric tug for Tianjin Port

16:51

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation completes first B24 biofuel bunkering in Singapore

16:26

Pilbara Ports Authority reports sixth consecutive record throughput

15:57

Corsica Linea ferry achieves 22% fuel cut after Wärtsilä retrofit

15:25

Gulftainer deploys new Kalmar reach stackers at Iraq Container Terminal

14:33

“K” Line boosts Europe–Americas service with NAS launch and TAL expansion

13:51

Ospar Contracting Parties agree staged ban on EGCS scrubber discharge

13:04

New Zealand’s Port of Tauranga to trial first all‑electric straddle carrier

12:48

DNV awards GASA approval to joint LCO₂ carrier design by MOL, MISC, PETRONAS CCS Ventures and SDARI

12:13

Great Lakes unveils first U.S. Jones Act‑compliant subsea rock installation vessel

11:35

Saipem and Subsea7 finalize merger

11:13

Huisman secures order from Dong Fang Offshore for modular cable‑lay system

10:48

U.S. House passes bill to fund and modernize Coast Guard through 2029

09:09

Sallaum Lines marks early delivery of first green PCTC

08:36

TotalEnergies starts production from BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 offshore Angola

2025 July 23

18:02

SECO MARINE’s under‑deck hydrogen tanks receive AiP from Bureau Veritas

17:24

Sokcho–Vladivostok ferry service to resume in August after 17‑month suspension

16:19

Incat Tasmania secures deal with Molslinjen for zero‑emission ferries

15:56

Bureau Veritas joins “Wind for Shipping” EU project to advance wind propulsion

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news