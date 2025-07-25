Bourbon signs five‑year charter agreement with Eni Congo for six S200X‑G2 crewboats

BOURBON, a French offshore marine services company, has announced the signature of a five‑year contract with Eni Congo, the local subsidiary of the Italian energy company Eni S.p.A., for the renewal of its crewboat fleet, according to the company's release.

The contract covers the charter of six new, latest‑generation S200X‑G2 units, scheduled to be commissioned progressively between June and December 2026.

Pending delivery, six front runners will be temporarily mobilized to ensure operational continuity from the start of the contract.

The new vessels follow the design of the Surfers 200x‑G delivered in 2024 and are expected to deliver estimated fuel savings in transit of 20 per cent versus the previous generation, thanks to optimized hydrodynamic design, propulsion system improvements, and integration of a real‑time energy performance monitoring system (EFMS) tailored to each vessel and built in during construction.

These 20‑metre vessels will also offer 30 passenger seats with enhanced comfort (including USB sockets, high‑performance air conditioning, large screens), 25 m² of foredeck space for carrying small parcels, and a redesigned navigation bridge with improved visibility and enhanced ergonomics for pilots.

The six new units will operate on Eni’s offshore fields supporting its two FLNG units, with reinforced operational support from Bourbon Congo.

François Leslé, CEO of Bourbon Mobility, stated “With this new fleet, we are reinforcing our commitment to offshore mobility that is more sustainable, more efficient and perfectly aligned with the expectations of our major customers.”

Bourbon is a French company specialising in offshore marine and subsea services, with global operations in vessel management, field support, offshore logistics, and personnel transport.

Eni Congo is a subsidiary of Eni S.p.A., the Italian multinational energy company. It is licensed to operate offshore oil and gas developments under the Marine XII concession in the Republic of Congo. Eni Congo is the operator of the Congo LNG project, which includes the Tango FLNG (with production since December 2023) and the Nguya FLNG (slated to start by end‑2025).