Holland Shipyards Group delivers cement carrier Tamarack to Eureka Shipping

Holland Shipyards Group, in collaboration with Eureka Shipping and SMT Shipping, has delivered the self‑discharging cement carrier Tamarack, according to the company's release.

The official handover occurred on Wednesday, July 23 at Holland Shipyards Group’s yard in Hardinxveld‑Giessendam.

The Tamarack is a 12,500 DWT cement carrier designed specifically for operation in Canada’s Great Lakes region. It replaces two older vessels and offers equivalent transport capacity on a more compact and efficient platform.

The vessel features diesel‑electric propulsion with four generator sets, two 360‑degree rudder propellers and a powerful bow thruster for optimal manoeuvrability. It includes four cement cargo holds totalling 10,700 m³, supported by high‑efficiency loading and discharging systems.

The design enables fuel‑efficient operation on HVO biofuel, extensive LED lighting, noise insulation and silencers, and shore power connectivity for zero‑emission port operations.

Lifecycle optimisation and reliability were key objectives.

Holland Shipyards Group is a Netherlands‑based shipbuilding company registered as Holland Shipyards B.V., headquartered in Hardinxveld‑Giessendam. It specialises in the design, engineering, construction and refurbishment of cargo vessels, ferries, tugs and special‑purpose ships, with a focus on energy efficiency and custom solutions.

Eureka Shipping Ltd. is a commercial operator of pneumatic and mechanical self‑unloading cement carriers, jointly owned by SMT Shipping and The CSL Group. It provides maritime logistics services across the Baltic Sea, Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, Caribbean and Great Lakes.

SMT Shipping is a Cyprus‑based shipping enterprise with a fleet of approximately 72 geared bulk carriers and transshipment terminals.