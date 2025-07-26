RINA successfully tests linepipe hydrogen suitability for Jindal

RINA has successfully conducted laboratory testing on steel linepipe materials for Jindal SAW Ltd to assess their suitability for hydrogen service, according to the company's release.

The testing process involved subjecting material samples extracted from the linepipe steel to fracture toughness assessments in the presence of hydrogen.

The samples were pre‑cracked, loaded and exposed to hydrogen under controlled conditions, allowing for the evaluation of steel resistance to fracture propagation.

The study was conducted in accordance with the ASME B31.12 standard, one of the most widely recognised guidelines for assessing pipeline materials intended for hydrogen service.

The results demonstrated that Jindal SAW’s linepipe material met the requirements of the standard, verifying its ability to withstand exposure to pure hydrogen as well as potential hydrogen‑natural gas blends.

The project was carried out at RINA’s advanced testing facilities in Italy, located in Rome and Cosenza. These laboratories cover the pressure range relevant to the distribution, transportation and storage for the energy and automotive sectors and are among the few worldwide capable of testing materials and components at a pressure of up to 1,000 bar in a controlled environment, using gaseous hydrogen – either pure or blended with methane.

Following the successful completion of the testing, RINA issued an attestation letter confirming that the material meets the necessary criteria for hydrogen service.

This supports Jindal SAW Ltd’s ability to market its linepipe products as hydrogen‑ready.

RINA S.p.A. is an Italy‑headquartered global classification society and provider of certification, engineering and advisory services across Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Industry, Certification and Real Estate sectors. As of 2024, RINA reported revenues of €915 million, approximately 6,200 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries.

Jindal SAW Ltd is an Indian publicly listed manufacturer specialising in welded and seamless steel pipes and linepipe products principally for oil, gas and water infrastructure markets. Its portfolio covers large‑diameter steel pipes used in energy and industrial applications.