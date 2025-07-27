  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ABS opens new Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens

2025 July 27   11:56

shipping

ABS opens new Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has officially inaugurated the Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens, according to ABS's release.

The facility features computer simulation stations, collaboration areas, and a dedicated training room for virtual‑reality and game‑based learning scenarios using the ABS MetaSHIP Fleet: the ABS Spirit, ABS Eagle and ABS Integrity.

These virtual vessels, modelled from actual ship drawings, enable learners to conduct inspections, surveys and certification documentation in a safe, controlled environment.

The Athens centre is the latest in ABS’s global network of dedicated learning hubs, complementing existing centres in Doha and Singapore.

The facility received backing from the Hellenic Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Union of Greek Shipowners.

It is intended to address emerging safety challenges including dynamic fuels, cyber‑enabled systems and hybrid battery propulsion.

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is a U.S.-based classification society and maritime technical advisory organisation, incorporated in the United States, providing classification, certification, auditing and training services across the global marine and offshore sectors.  

Fafalios Shipping S.A. is a Greek private shipping company, organised under Greek corporate law, engaged in ship‑owning and maritime management, and holding leadership positions in the Union of Greek Shipowners.

Topics:

ABS

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:40

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation begins biofuel use with first B24 bunkering

11:34

Sapura Energy Berhad wins over RM500 million contracts in Thailand

10:29

Marine Platforms acquires majority stake in Huan Qiu 1200 vessel

08:17

Samsung Heavy Industries posts quarterly operating profit above 200 billion won for first time since 2014

2025 July 26

10:37

RINA successfully tests linepipe hydrogen suitability for Jindal

09:53

Damen‑built Windcat Rotterdam passes sea trials, enters final delivery phase

08:45

CK Line orders two 1,100 TEU feeder container ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

08:22

Port of Gdańsk reports 0.4 % cargo growth and PLN 179.6 m net profit in H1 2025

06:10

IMO III 11 concludes with amendments to port state control procedures and new safety guidance

2025 July 25

18:06

Great Yarmouth Port set for major expansion by Peel Ports

17:34

HAROPA PORT reports 4% increase in container throughput amid 4.9% tonnage decline in H1 2025

17:13

Envision Energy powers world’s first green marine ammonia bunkering operation

16:45

Greece deploys salvage tug Giant to aid Greek shipping in Red Sea

16:28

Edison Chouest Offshore partners with HD Hyundai for container vessel construction in U.S.

15:58

Greek‑owned bulker MN Kostas grounded off Crete, crew evacuated

15:11

SEA LEGEND Shipping to start China‑Europe Arctic service in September

14:38

Royal T Shipyards completes first “Royal” LABRAX vessel for Vertom Group

13:40

BW LPG India secures USD 215 million term loan to fund vessel acquisition

13:22

SEA‑LNG report finds 2025 lng dual‑fuel orders surge

12:52

Holland Shipyards Group delivers cement carrier Tamarack to Eureka Shipping

12:26

Bourbon signs five‑year charter agreement with Eni Congo for six S200X‑G2 crewboats

11:41

China delivers “Future”, its first deep-sea smart and green technology experimental ship

11:05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. receives Nave Perseus Aframax/LR2 tanker

10:33

NYK secures JAXA AiP for reusable rocket recovery system

10:12

UK government awards £30m to decarbonise shipping

09:45

Air Liquide approves €500 mln ELYgator project at Port of Rotterdam

2025 July 24

18:07

EFIP urges inclusion of inland ports in European Port Strategy

17:05

Robert Allan awarded contract to design battery-electric tug for Tianjin Port

16:51

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation completes first B24 biofuel bunkering in Singapore

16:26

Pilbara Ports Authority reports sixth consecutive record throughput

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news