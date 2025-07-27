ABS opens new Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has officially inaugurated the Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens, according to ABS's release.

The facility features computer simulation stations, collaboration areas, and a dedicated training room for virtual‑reality and game‑based learning scenarios using the ABS MetaSHIP Fleet: the ABS Spirit, ABS Eagle and ABS Integrity.

These virtual vessels, modelled from actual ship drawings, enable learners to conduct inspections, surveys and certification documentation in a safe, controlled environment.

The Athens centre is the latest in ABS’s global network of dedicated learning hubs, complementing existing centres in Doha and Singapore.

The facility received backing from the Hellenic Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Union of Greek Shipowners.

It is intended to address emerging safety challenges including dynamic fuels, cyber‑enabled systems and hybrid battery propulsion.

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is a U.S.-based classification society and maritime technical advisory organisation, incorporated in the United States, providing classification, certification, auditing and training services across the global marine and offshore sectors.

Fafalios Shipping S.A. is a Greek private shipping company, organised under Greek corporate law, engaged in ship‑owning and maritime management, and holding leadership positions in the Union of Greek Shipowners.