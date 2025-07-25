Royal T Shipyards completes first “Royal” LABRAX vessel for Vertom Group

Royal T Shipyards has christened and launched MV Vertom Tula, the ninth vessel in the LABRAX series, according to the company's release.

The launch took place on 24 July 2025 at Royal T Shipyards in Kampen and is the first LABRAX vessel launched under the yard’s new name and “Royal” designation.

MV Vertom Tula measures 118.60 m in length, with a beam of 14.30 m and a full‑box cargo hold of 329 700 cubic feet. It has a deadweight tonnage of 7 280 DWT and is equipped with diesel‑electric propulsion, a low‑resistance hull and a smart energy management system.

The vessel is ready to transition to alternative zero‑emission fuels in the near future.

MV Vertom Tula will be completed in Kampen in the coming weeks and then moved to Royal T Shipyards’ Harlingen facility for sea trials and delivery in September.

MV Vertom Tula is the ninth in the LABRAX series, all featuring diesel‑electric propulsion, modular design and capability to use future low‑emission fuels such as hydrogen or methanol. These vessels typically measure 118.6 m length, 14.3 m beam, carry approximately 9 300 m³ of cargo and 56 TEUs, and deliver speeds just over 11 knots, aimed at reducing fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions.

Royal T Shipyards (formerly Thecla Bodewes Shipyards) is a seven‑generation, family‑owned Dutch shipbuilder, headquartered in Kampen, specialising in tailor‑made vessels for inland and short‑sea shipping, dredging and shallow water operations.

Vertom Group is a maritime enterprise headquartered in Rhoon, the Netherlands, operating a modern fleet of over 100 vessels ranging from 1 500 to 12 000 DWT, providing shipping & trading, port agency, freight forwarding, tanker chartering and liner services across Europe and beyond.