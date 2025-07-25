  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Royal T Shipyards completes first “Royal” LABRAX vessel for Vertom Group

2025 July 25   14:38

shipbuilding

Royal T Shipyards completes first “Royal” LABRAX vessel for Vertom Group

Royal T Shipyards has christened and launched MV Vertom Tula, the ninth vessel in the LABRAX series, according to the company's release.

The launch took place on 24 July 2025 at Royal T Shipyards in Kampen and is the first LABRAX vessel launched under the yard’s new name and “Royal” designation.  

MV Vertom Tula measures 118.60 m in length, with a beam of 14.30 m and a full‑box cargo hold of 329 700 cubic feet. It has a deadweight tonnage of 7 280 DWT and is equipped with diesel‑electric propulsion, a low‑resistance hull and a smart energy management system.

The vessel is ready to transition to alternative zero‑emission fuels in the near future.  

MV Vertom Tula will be completed in Kampen in the coming weeks and then moved to Royal T Shipyards’ Harlingen facility for sea trials and delivery in September.  

MV Vertom Tula is the ninth in the LABRAX series, all featuring diesel‑electric propulsion, modular design and capability to use future low‑emission fuels such as hydrogen or methanol. These vessels typically measure 118.6 m length, 14.3 m beam, carry approximately 9 300 m³ of cargo and 56 TEUs, and deliver speeds just over 11 knots, aimed at reducing fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions.

Royal T Shipyards (formerly Thecla Bodewes Shipyards) is a seven‑generation, family‑owned Dutch shipbuilder, headquartered in Kampen, specialising in tailor‑made vessels for inland and short‑sea shipping, dredging and shallow water operations.  

Vertom Group is a maritime enterprise headquartered in Rhoon, the Netherlands, operating a modern fleet of over 100 vessels ranging from 1 500 to 12 000 DWT, providing shipping & trading, port agency, freight forwarding, tanker chartering and liner services across Europe and beyond. 

  

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:11

SEA LEGEND Shipping to start China‑Europe Arctic service in September

13:40

BW LPG India secures USD 215 million term loan to fund vessel acquisition

13:22

SEA‑LNG report finds 2025 lng dual‑fuel orders surge

12:52

Holland Shipyards Group delivers cement carrier Tamarack to Eureka Shipping

12:26

Bourbon signs five‑year charter agreement with Eni Congo for six S200X‑G2 crewboats

11:41

China delivers “Future”, its first deep-sea smart and green technology experimental ship

11:05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. receives Nave Perseus Aframax/LR2 tanker

10:33

NYK secures JAXA AiP for reusable rocket recovery system

10:12

UK government awards £30m to decarbonise shipping

09:45

Air Liquide approves €500 mln ELYgator project at Port of Rotterdam

2025 July 24

18:07

EFIP urges inclusion of inland ports in European Port Strategy

17:05

Robert Allan awarded contract to design battery-electric tug for Tianjin Port

16:51

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation completes first B24 biofuel bunkering in Singapore

16:26

Pilbara Ports Authority reports sixth consecutive record throughput

15:57

Corsica Linea ferry achieves 22% fuel cut after Wärtsilä retrofit

15:25

Gulftainer deploys new Kalmar reach stackers at Iraq Container Terminal

14:33

“K” Line boosts Europe–Americas service with NAS launch and TAL expansion

13:51

Ospar Contracting Parties agree staged ban on EGCS scrubber discharge

13:04

New Zealand’s Port of Tauranga to trial first all‑electric straddle carrier

12:48

DNV awards GASA approval to joint LCO₂ carrier design by MOL, MISC, PETRONAS CCS Ventures and SDARI

12:13

Great Lakes unveils first U.S. Jones Act‑compliant subsea rock installation vessel

11:35

Saipem and Subsea7 finalize merger

11:13

Huisman secures order from Dong Fang Offshore for modular cable‑lay system

10:48

U.S. House passes bill to fund and modernize Coast Guard through 2029

09:09

Sallaum Lines marks early delivery of first green PCTC

08:36

TotalEnergies starts production from BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 offshore Angola

2025 July 23

18:02

SECO MARINE’s under‑deck hydrogen tanks receive AiP from Bureau Veritas

17:24

Sokcho–Vladivostok ferry service to resume in August after 17‑month suspension

16:19

Incat Tasmania secures deal with Molslinjen for zero‑emission ferries

15:56

Bureau Veritas joins “Wind for Shipping” EU project to advance wind propulsion

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news