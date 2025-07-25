SEA LEGEND Shipping to start China‑Europe Arctic service in September

Sea Legend Shipping, according to SDI Logistics Co., Ltd, “recently announced that its Arctic route will set sail in September this year.”

It is reported that “this new route connecting China and Europe by SEA LEGEND Shipping has shortened the time from China to Europe to 18 days, setting a new record for China‑Europe shipping.”

The Arctic route departs in September and reaches European ports in 18 days, “accurately connecting with the peak stocking season in Europe,” enabling customers’ seasonal goods “to seize the market in advance and avoid the ‘life and death line’ of logistics congestion during the peak season.”

The service offers customised logistics for special cargo: lithium battery energy storage cabinets with full‑link door‑to‑door transportation and full‑process visual tracking; new energy vehicles with temperature control guarantee for whole‑vehicle transportation and precise shockproof escort to ensure that batteries and electronic equipment remain intact; and large mechanical equipment transported by a professional lifting team with customised reinforcement solutions.

The vessel Istanbul Bridge (4,890 TEU), operated via partner Safetrans Line, will call at Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Felixstowe, Rotterdam, Hamburg and Gdansk.

SEA LEGEND Shipping is a liner operator based in Singapore, under Chinese ownership. The company collaborates closely with Russian‑specialist partner Safetrans Line and has previously conducted Arctic voyages under the name Flying Fish. It focuses on premium cargo with time‑sensitive delivery requirements.

SDI Logistics Co., Ltd is a transportation company with registered capital of RMB 5,000,000, specialising in general cargo transport.