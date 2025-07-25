Greek‑owned bulker MN Kostas grounded off Crete, crew evacuated

Greek‑owned dry cargo vessel MN Kostas, registered under the flag of Sierra Leone, grounded on 24 July near Kiryamadi off Crete’s northeast coast.

All 14 crew members were safely evacuated and transported to port Sitia, with no injuries reported.

The incident occurred shortly after the vessel departed from Sitia, while en route to Chekka, Lebanon, carrying a cargo of gypsum.

Technical data indicate that MN Kostas was built in 1994, with a deadweight tonnage of approximately 5,800 tonnes, length of 106.03 m and beam of 15 m.

Following the grounding, the vessel began taking on water, prompting the master to issue an emergency evacuation order.

The Hellenic Coast Guard confirmed deployment of two tugboats to the site, which are currently alongside the ship.

The situation remains under Coast Guard oversight as water continues ingress.

MN Shipping is the legal owner of the dry cargo vessel MN Kostas and is incorporated under Greek jurisdiction as a maritime transport company.