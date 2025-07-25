Great Yarmouth Port set for major expansion by Peel Ports

The Port of Great Yarmouth is undergoing a major expansion led by Peel Ports Group, according to the company's release.

The planned development includes an additional 350 metres of quay, a RoRo ramp, a heavy‑lift pad and approximately 10 hectares of reinforced outdoor storage at its Outer Harbour.

Peel Ports Group is advancing planning ahead of an expected approval in early 2026, targeting demand from project cargo operators delivering large‑scale construction, energy and infrastructure assets.

Port Director Richard Goffin stated that the Southern Terminal will build on Great Yarmouth’s established role in the offshore energy sector and widen its purpose to inland infrastructure deliveries.

The project aims to position the port as a cornerstone of UK energy and infrastructure logistics.

Peel Ports supported a shipment of a 178‑tonne transformer and cooler bound for National Grid’s £54 billion transmission upgrade, demonstrating the type of cargo the new terminal is intended to serve.

Peel Ports Group is a UK‑registered port operator and infrastructure business that owns and manages a network of ports across the United Kingdom, including Great Yarmouth, Liverpool, Manchester Ship Canal, London Medway and others.

The Port of Great Yarmouth (operated by Peel Ports Group) is a deep‑water facility located on the east coast of England in Norfolk. Initially developed as Outer Harbour in the early 2000s, Great Yarmouth Port is fully capable of handling vessels over 13,000 tonnes.