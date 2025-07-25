  1. Home
2025 July 25   16:28

shipbuilding

Edison Chouest Offshore partners with HD Hyundai for container vessel construction in U.S.

HD Hyundai is officially beginning its on‑site initiatives for joint shipbuilding operations in the United States, according to the company's release.

HD Hyundai announced, that a delegation from its U.S. shipbuilding partner, Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO), visited Korea to discuss detailed plans for the joint construction of container vessels in the United States.

Led by CEO Dino Chouest, a delegation of more than 10 key executives and engineers from ECO visited Korea from Tuesday, July 22nd to Wednesday, July 23rd.

During their two‑day visit, the delegation toured HD Hyundai’s Global R&D Center, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ and HD Hyundai Mipo’s dockyards to witness firsthand the technological capabilities and shipbuilding expertise of the world’s leading shipbuilder.

Earlier in June, the two companies signed an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a strategic and comprehensive partnership, agreeing to jointly build medium‑sized container vessels at ECO’s shipyard by 2028.

They also committed to expanding the scope of cooperation beyond ship types to include port cranes.

HD Hyundai also dispatched a team of more than ten experts to ECO’s shipyard last month to inspect production systems and facilities, while also providing consultation to enhance productivity. ECO engineers who accompanied the delegation will remain for another week to learn advanced shipbuilding techniques and participate in a technical exchange workshop where they will discuss detailed plans for joint shipbuilding.

HD Hyundai is a South Korean conglomerate structured under HD Hyundai Holdings as the parent company. It encompasses several legal entities, including HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., Ltd., each a separate corporate subsidiary in shipbuilding and offshore engineering.

Edison Chouest Offshore, LLC (ECO) is a U.S.-based limited liability company operating multiple commercial shipyards (reported as eighteen) across the United States. ECO owns and operates a fleet of approximately 300 offshore support vessels (OSVs) and offers marine construction, shipbuilding, and offshore support services. 

