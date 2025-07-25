  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Greece deploys salvage tug Giant to aid Greek shipping in Red Sea

2025 July 25   16:45

accident

Greece deploys salvage tug Giant to aid Greek shipping in Red Sea

Ministry of Shipping and Insular Policy has announced the deployment of the salvage tug Giant to the Red Sea to support and protect Greek-owned vessels from recent Houthi rebel attacks.

The decision follows the sinking of two Liberia-flagged, Greek‑operated cargo ships, Magic Seas and Eternity C, off the coast of Yemen after repeated strikes by the Iran‑aligned militant group.

Those strikes marked a resumption of Houthi maritime attacks, which targeted more than 100 vessels between November 2023 and December 2024 in a campaign the group said was in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.  

During a tour of Giant, Shipping Minister Vassilis Kikilias stated that the vessel provided by the Hellenic Association of Tugboat Owners would “support, protect and assist Greek‑owned vessels and Greek seafarers.”

The tug is crewed by 14 experienced Greek sailors and powered by four engines delivering 16 000 horsepower, enabling operation in severe weather.

Certified by an IACS-recognized classification society, it is equipped for rescue, firefighting, towing, anti‑pollution operations and onboard emergency care.

It features rescue zones, accommodations for up to 40 people, facilities for medical treatment and helicopter support, and can pump 7 200 cubic metres of water per hour for firefighting, as well as provide emergency power to disabled ships.  

Hellenic Ministry of Shipping and Insular Policy is the governmental body responsible for maritime transport regulation, safety and national shipping interests in Greece. It oversees merchant fleet policy, port operations and maritime emergency response coordination.  

Hellenic Association of Tugboat Owners is a trade association representing Greek tug, salvage and offshore support vessel operators. Legally constituted as an association under Greek maritime law, it coordinates among member companies on marine rescue, towing and pollution response operations, and collaborates with state authorities on national-level deployment of privately‑owned vessels.

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

Great Yarmouth Port set for major expansion by Peel Ports

17:34

HAROPA PORT reports 4% increase in container throughput amid 4.9% tonnage decline in H1 2025

17:13

Envision Energy powers world’s first green marine ammonia bunkering operation

16:28

Edison Chouest Offshore partners with HD Hyundai for container vessel construction in U.S.

15:58

Greek‑owned bulker MN Kostas grounded off Crete, crew evacuated

15:11

SEA LEGEND Shipping to start China‑Europe Arctic service in September

14:38

Royal T Shipyards completes first “Royal” LABRAX vessel for Vertom Group

13:40

BW LPG India secures USD 215 million term loan to fund vessel acquisition

13:22

SEA‑LNG report finds 2025 lng dual‑fuel orders surge

12:52

Holland Shipyards Group delivers cement carrier Tamarack to Eureka Shipping

12:26

Bourbon signs five‑year charter agreement with Eni Congo for six S200X‑G2 crewboats

11:41

China delivers “Future”, its first deep-sea smart and green technology experimental ship

11:05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. receives Nave Perseus Aframax/LR2 tanker

10:33

NYK secures JAXA AiP for reusable rocket recovery system

10:12

UK government awards £30m to decarbonise shipping

09:45

Air Liquide approves €500 mln ELYgator project at Port of Rotterdam

2025 July 24

18:07

EFIP urges inclusion of inland ports in European Port Strategy

17:05

Robert Allan awarded contract to design battery-electric tug for Tianjin Port

16:51

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation completes first B24 biofuel bunkering in Singapore

16:26

Pilbara Ports Authority reports sixth consecutive record throughput

15:57

Corsica Linea ferry achieves 22% fuel cut after Wärtsilä retrofit

15:25

Gulftainer deploys new Kalmar reach stackers at Iraq Container Terminal

14:33

“K” Line boosts Europe–Americas service with NAS launch and TAL expansion

13:51

Ospar Contracting Parties agree staged ban on EGCS scrubber discharge

13:04

New Zealand’s Port of Tauranga to trial first all‑electric straddle carrier

12:48

DNV awards GASA approval to joint LCO₂ carrier design by MOL, MISC, PETRONAS CCS Ventures and SDARI

12:13

Great Lakes unveils first U.S. Jones Act‑compliant subsea rock installation vessel

11:35

Saipem and Subsea7 finalize merger

11:13

Huisman secures order from Dong Fang Offshore for modular cable‑lay system

10:48

U.S. House passes bill to fund and modernize Coast Guard through 2029

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news