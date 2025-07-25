Envision Energy powers world’s first green marine ammonia bunkering operation

  1. Home
2025 July 25   17:13

Envision Energy, a legal entity operating as a global technology company, announced that green ammonia fuel produced from its plant in Chifeng powered what it described as the world’s first green marine ammonia bunkering operation, according to the company's release.

The facility is stated to be the world’s largest green hydrogen and ammonia plant.

The operation occurred at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry’s terminal in Dalian, where China Shipping & Sinopec Suppliers Co., Limited completed the inaugural bunkering of green ammonia fuel for a 5,500 HP ammonia‑fueled port vessel.

“This successful bunkering demonstrates how net zero fuels can scale from renewable power generation to hard-to-abate sectors like maritime shipping – a true breakthrough for green ammonia,” said Frank Yu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy, “We are proud that our green ammonia powered the world’s first bunkering of its kind. It’s a testament to Envision’s ability to deliver end‑to‑end net zero solutions that accelerate the replacement of fossil fuels with green energy in shipping and redefine what’s possible for the broader industrial transition.”

Envision noted that the green ammonia fuel supplied resulted from the Chifeng Green Hydrogen‑Ammonia Project, which is powered entirely by the world’s largest independent renewable energy system and integrates wind, solar and energy storage with proprietary hydrogen and ammonia production technologies to achieve dynamic coupling of power generation and green molecule production.

The project has been awarded ISCC Plus certification, becoming the world’s first project certified for green ammonia with a verified GHG footprint, and the fuel has received renewable ammonia certification from Bureau Veritas.

The vessel received fuel via a dedicated supply system and is equipped with an independently developed ammonia dual‑fuel engine; it achieves an ammonia substitution rate of up to 91%.

The vessel has obtained the “Ammonia Fuel Tug” classification from China Classification Society. Envision stated that Dalian Port is now the world’s first port capable of offering biofuel, green methanol, LNG and green ammonia bunkering services, filling a critical gap in the supply chain for green ammonia marine fuel for international trade vessels.

Envision concluded that the operation marks a concrete step in pioneering the “New Oil” era and demonstrates that the entire value chain—from production to transportation, bunkering, and vessel operation—is fully established.  

Envision Energy officially commissioned the Chifeng Green Hydrogen‑Ammonia Project in early to mid‑July 2025. The facility has an initial capacity of approximately 320,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen and ammonia annually, with plans to scale to around 5 million tonnes per year by 2028. The plant operates off‑grid using wind, solar and grid‑forming battery storage, and is fully AI‑enabled to manage energy flows and ammonia production. It is the only facility to receive both ISCC Plus certification and Bureau Veritas renewable ammonia certification for verified greenhouse gas footprint. At Dalian Port, the tug previously received conventional ammonia in December 2024; the July 25, 2025 operation is the first using green ammonia derived from renewable power.

Envision Energy is a company headquartered in Shanghai, organized as a global green technology corporation whose business includes development and operation of renewable energy systems, hydrogen and ammonia production facilities, energy storage and AI‑powered controls.

China Shipping & Sinopec Suppliers Co., Limited is a corporate joint venture between China Shipping Group and Sinopec, formally registered and engaged in supply chain services including fuel provision. 

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry is a state‑owned enterprise subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Group that operates heavy industry terminals and shipyard facilities.  

