HAROPA PORT reports 4% increase in container throughput amid 4.9% tonnage decline in H1 2025

HAROPA PORT maintained strong momentum in container traffic during the first half of 2025 despite an overall decline in maritime volumes, according to the company's release.

In the first half of 2025, HAROPA PORT recorded maritime traffic of 39.9 million tonnes, a decrease of 4.9% year‑on‑year.

Container traffic increased by 4%, reaching 1.51 million TEU.

Hinterland flows stood at 1.08 million TEU and transhipment volumes reached 0.43 million TEU. River container transport rose 8.5% in TEU terms, while rail transport increased by 16.7%.

Liquid bulk cargo fell by 5.9%, with refined products dropping 16.3% to 6.54 million tonnes and crude oil rising 7% to 9.48 million tonnes. Solid bulk volumes declined by 19%.

A maintenance shutdown at the Esso refineries in Port‑Jérôme‑sur‑Seine and Gonfreville l’Orcher contributed to the decline in bulk cargo volume.

HAROPA PORT is a state‑controlled French port group overseeing the integrated seaport and riverport operations at Le Havre, Rouen and Paris. It operates major maritime and inland logistics infrastructure, serving as France’s principal container gateway and a key platform for liquid and dry bulk, vehicles and multimodal traffic.