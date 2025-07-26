IMO III 11 concludes with amendments to port state control procedures and new safety guidance

The 11th session of the Sub-Committee on the Implementation of IMO Instruments (III 11) was held in London from 21 to 25 July 2025, with both in-person and remote participation.

According to Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, the Sub-Committee agreed on 36 Lessons Learned from marine casualties, finalized amendments to the Procedures for Port State Control (PSC), and endorsed updates to the Survey Guidelines under the Harmonized System of Survey and Certification (HSSC), 2023.

III 11 supported the proposal to create an overarching database for PSC data, with the aim of enhancing harmonization and enabling real-time global inspection data exchange.

The Secretariat was tasked with developing a project document detailing development and operational costs, to be reviewed by the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC), the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), and the IMO Council.

The Sub-Committee finalized a draft MSC circular on the Casualty Analysis Process and noted the need for improved data capabilities in the Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS).

Among 39 marine safety investigation reports, 22 cited management issues, 20 safety culture, 19 risk assessment deficiencies, and 12 shortcomings in training.

Despite quality concerns in 13 reports, III 11 approved their inclusion in GISIS due to their informative value.

Concerning port reception facilities (PRFs), III 11 reviewed 29 reported cases of inadequacy in 2024, a decrease from 68 in 2023. Recurring issues included unreasonable charges and limited facility availability.

The IMO Secretariat is reviewing the PRF module in GISIS and will report next year. In the area of maritime security, III 11 added a new appendix to PSC procedures addressing the responsibilities of Port State Control Officers (PSCOs) versus Duly Authorized Officers (DAOs), especially in security matters.

Updates to Appendix 20 (renumbered Appendix 21) included new IMO circulars and regulatory requirements.

Amendments to the IMO Instruments Implementation Code (III Code), guidance on remote surveys and audits under normal and extraordinary conditions, and a revised Model Course 3.09 on PSC were also finalized.

Restrictions on remote methods for initial and renewal surveys, as well as ISM and ISPS audits, were emphasized, in line with Assembly Resolutions A.1686(33) and A.1688(33).

Further discussions addressed inspection inconsistencies, escape arrangements under SOLAS II-2, improper endorsements of seafarers' certificates, and data-driven improvements for IMO instruments implementation.

III 11 noted the need for greater consistency in PSC practices and encouraged Member States to improve data submissions to GISIS.

This summary reflects the Sub-Committee's closing-day status and is based on draft documentation.

Final adoption of the relevant resolutions and circulars is pending review by higher IMO bodies.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping. Headquartered in London, IMO sets global standards for the safety, security, and environmental performance of international shipping, and its decisions are implemented by Member States through legal instruments and conventions.