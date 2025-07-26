  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. IMO III 11 concludes with amendments to port state control procedures and new safety guidance

2025 July 26   06:10

shipping

IMO III 11 concludes with amendments to port state control procedures and new safety guidance

The 11th session of the Sub-Committee on the Implementation of IMO Instruments (III 11) was held in London from 21 to 25 July 2025, with both in-person and remote participation.

According to Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, the Sub-Committee agreed on 36 Lessons Learned from marine casualties, finalized amendments to the Procedures for Port State Control (PSC), and endorsed updates to the Survey Guidelines under the Harmonized System of Survey and Certification (HSSC), 2023.  

III 11 supported the proposal to create an overarching database for PSC data, with the aim of enhancing harmonization and enabling real-time global inspection data exchange.

The Secretariat was tasked with developing a project document detailing development and operational costs, to be reviewed by the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC), the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), and the IMO Council.  

The Sub-Committee finalized a draft MSC circular on the Casualty Analysis Process and noted the need for improved data capabilities in the Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS).

Among 39 marine safety investigation reports, 22 cited management issues, 20 safety culture, 19 risk assessment deficiencies, and 12 shortcomings in training.

Despite quality concerns in 13 reports, III 11 approved their inclusion in GISIS due to their informative value.  

Concerning port reception facilities (PRFs), III 11 reviewed 29 reported cases of inadequacy in 2024, a decrease from 68 in 2023. Recurring issues included unreasonable charges and limited facility availability.

The IMO Secretariat is reviewing the PRF module in GISIS and will report next year.  In the area of maritime security, III 11 added a new appendix to PSC procedures addressing the responsibilities of Port State Control Officers (PSCOs) versus Duly Authorized Officers (DAOs), especially in security matters.

Updates to Appendix 20 (renumbered Appendix 21) included new IMO circulars and regulatory requirements.  

Amendments to the IMO Instruments Implementation Code (III Code), guidance on remote surveys and audits under normal and extraordinary conditions, and a revised Model Course 3.09 on PSC were also finalized.

Restrictions on remote methods for initial and renewal surveys, as well as ISM and ISPS audits, were emphasized, in line with Assembly Resolutions A.1686(33) and A.1688(33).  

Further discussions addressed inspection inconsistencies, escape arrangements under SOLAS II-2, improper endorsements of seafarers' certificates, and data-driven improvements for IMO instruments implementation.

III 11 noted the need for greater consistency in PSC practices and encouraged Member States to improve data submissions to GISIS.  

This summary reflects the Sub-Committee's closing-day status and is based on draft documentation.

Final adoption of the relevant resolutions and circulars is pending review by higher IMO bodies. 

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping. Headquartered in London, IMO sets global standards for the safety, security, and environmental performance of international shipping, and its decisions are implemented by Member States through legal instruments and conventions.

Topics:

IMO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

Great Yarmouth Port set for major expansion by Peel Ports

17:34

HAROPA PORT reports 4% increase in container throughput amid 4.9% tonnage decline in H1 2025

17:13

Envision Energy powers world’s first green marine ammonia bunkering operation

16:45

Greece deploys salvage tug Giant to aid Greek shipping in Red Sea

16:28

Edison Chouest Offshore partners with HD Hyundai for container vessel construction in U.S.

15:58

Greek‑owned bulker MN Kostas grounded off Crete, crew evacuated

15:11

SEA LEGEND Shipping to start China‑Europe Arctic service in September

14:38

Royal T Shipyards completes first “Royal” LABRAX vessel for Vertom Group

13:40

BW LPG India secures USD 215 million term loan to fund vessel acquisition

13:22

SEA‑LNG report finds 2025 lng dual‑fuel orders surge

12:52

Holland Shipyards Group delivers cement carrier Tamarack to Eureka Shipping

12:26

Bourbon signs five‑year charter agreement with Eni Congo for six S200X‑G2 crewboats

11:41

China delivers “Future”, its first deep-sea smart and green technology experimental ship

11:05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. receives Nave Perseus Aframax/LR2 tanker

10:33

NYK secures JAXA AiP for reusable rocket recovery system

10:12

UK government awards £30m to decarbonise shipping

09:45

Air Liquide approves €500 mln ELYgator project at Port of Rotterdam

2025 July 24

18:07

EFIP urges inclusion of inland ports in European Port Strategy

17:05

Robert Allan awarded contract to design battery-electric tug for Tianjin Port

16:51

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation completes first B24 biofuel bunkering in Singapore

16:26

Pilbara Ports Authority reports sixth consecutive record throughput

15:57

Corsica Linea ferry achieves 22% fuel cut after Wärtsilä retrofit

15:25

Gulftainer deploys new Kalmar reach stackers at Iraq Container Terminal

14:33

“K” Line boosts Europe–Americas service with NAS launch and TAL expansion

13:51

Ospar Contracting Parties agree staged ban on EGCS scrubber discharge

13:04

New Zealand’s Port of Tauranga to trial first all‑electric straddle carrier

12:48

DNV awards GASA approval to joint LCO₂ carrier design by MOL, MISC, PETRONAS CCS Ventures and SDARI

12:13

Great Lakes unveils first U.S. Jones Act‑compliant subsea rock installation vessel

11:35

Saipem and Subsea7 finalize merger

11:13

Huisman secures order from Dong Fang Offshore for modular cable‑lay system

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news