Port of Gdańsk reports 0.4 % cargo growth and PLN 179.6 m net profit in H1 2025

The Port of Gdańsk Authority ended the first half of 2025 with strong operational and financial results, according to the company's release.

Cargo throughput reached over 38.3 million tonnes, up 0.4 % year‑on‑year.

Net sales profitability stood at 56 %, and the net profit amounted to PLN 179.6 million, an increase of 40 % compared with the same period in 2024.

Liquid fuels accounted for 50 % of total cargo volume.

Although domestic demand declined due to a milder winter and regional geopolitical factors, liquid fuels volume fell only 4.7 % year‑on‑year.

Handled mainly by Naftoport, fuel cargo reached 19.2 million tonnes in the first six months of 2025.

General cargo rose 12 % to 13 million tonnes, including approximately 11.6 million tonnes of containerised general cargo, a 14 % increase.

The increase in container volume resulted from new shipping connections deployed by Mediterranean Shipping Company.

In H1 2025 the Port of Gdańsk became a new port of call on MSC’s Asian services — Britannia and Albatros — establishing regular links with ports in China, South Korea and Vietnam.

This development not only increased container throughput but also elevated the port’s appeal to international logistics operators and reinforced its status as a strategic container hub for the Baltic Sea and Central and Eastern Europe.

Container segment growth was supported by expansion at Baltic Hub Container Terminal, the largest container terminal in the Baltic Sea.

The opening of the new T3 terminal increased capacity by 1.5 million TEU, from approximately 3 million to 4.5 million TEU.

Other bulk cargo rose 25 % to 1.9 million tonnes, with ore cargo showing the strongest gain — a 206 % increase over the previous year.

Coal handling fell to about 2.9 million tonnes (−12.4 %), and grain handling dropped by 26 % to just above 1.1 million tonnes.

Port of Gdańsk Authority (ZMPG S.A.) is the state‑owned port authority that governs port infrastructure and operations in Gdańsk, Poland. It oversees terminals, quay development, investment planning and regulatory compliance.