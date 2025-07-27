  1. Home
  3. Marine Platforms acquires majority stake in Huan Qiu 1200 vessel

2025 July 27   10:29

shipping

Marine Platforms acquires majority stake in Huan Qiu 1200 vessel

Marine Platforms has acquired a 51% stake in the pipelay and construction vessel formerly known as the Global 1200, which will be renamed African Huan Qiu 1200. DS Global of Tianjin, China retains the remaining 49%, according to the company's release.

The full ownership transfer is expected to be completed later this year.  

Under the joint ownership agreement, Marine Platforms will focus on EPIC and SURF projects in the Western Hemisphere, DS Global will manage projects in the Far East, and both companies will jointly execute assignments in the Middle East. The African Huan Qiu 1200 is a DP2 pipelay and heavy‑lift construction vessel built in 2010.

It features a 1,200 Te crane, an 800 Te abandonment and recovery system, S‑Lay pipelay capability, and accommodation for 264 personnel.

The acquisition was brokered by Clarksons, with legal advisory from HFW.  

Marine Platforms Limited is a privately registered marine construction and subsea infrastructure company, specialising in engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of subsea assets. It operates large pipelay and heavy‑lift vessels and offers EPIC and SURF services globally.

Topics:

vessel acquisition

