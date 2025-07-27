Sapura Energy Berhad wins over RM500 million contracts in Thailand

Sapura Energy Berhad announced that it has won two contracts from its long‑term clients in Thailand, with a combined value exceeding RM500 million.

The contracts were awarded to its wholly‑owned subsidiary, Sapura Energy (Thailand) Limited (“SETH”), for an installation and removal campaign and subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (“IRM”) services.

The installation and removal contract was awarded by Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltd. and Chevron Offshore (Thailand) Ltd. and is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2026.

The offshore installation and removal campaign will be executed by the Group’s Engineering & Construction (E&C) team.

SEB has established a track record of delivering decommissioning projects in Thailand, with the first being a Rig‑to‑Reef campaign in 2020.

Since then, the SEB team has demonstrated consistent project delivery, including achieving 1.5 million man‑hours without a single lost‑time injury in a recent pipeline removal campaign, and becoming “the first in Asia to execute the reverse S‑lay method in pipeline decommissioning.”

Meanwhile, the service orders for the Group’s subsea IRM services were awarded by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (“PTTEP”). The scope of work comprises saturation diving operations for facilities in the G1/61 and G2/61 projects.

These operations will be executed by the Group’s Operations & Maintenance (O&M) business segment, using SEB’s dedicated subsea construction vessel Sapura Constructor equipped with accommodation for 120 personnel and diving support facilities for up to 15 divers.

The works for subsea IRM “have commenced in the second quarter of calendar year 2025.” SEB is already doing subsea IRM works for PTTEP in Malaysia.

“These awards build upon SEB’s long‑standing partnership with clients in Thailand, given the Group’s proven track record for similar offshore campaigns in the Kingdom,” said SEB Group CEO Muhammad Zamri Jusoh.

Sapura Energy Berhad is a Malaysian public limited company, specialising in engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC), subsea services, drilling and operations & maintenance in the upstream oil and gas sector. Its operations span multiple international locations and it operates a fleet including the Sapura Constructor vessel.