  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Sapura Energy Berhad wins over RM500 million contracts in Thailand

2025 July 27   11:34

offshore

Sapura Energy Berhad wins over RM500 million contracts in Thailand

Sapura Energy Berhad announced that it has won two contracts from its long‑term clients in Thailand, with a combined value exceeding RM500 million.

The contracts were awarded to its wholly‑owned subsidiary, Sapura Energy (Thailand) Limited (“SETH”), for an installation and removal campaign and subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (“IRM”) services.  

The installation and removal contract was awarded by Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltd. and Chevron Offshore (Thailand) Ltd. and is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2026.

The offshore installation and removal campaign will be executed by the Group’s Engineering & Construction (E&C) team.  

SEB has established a track record of delivering decommissioning projects in Thailand, with the first being a Rig‑to‑Reef campaign in 2020.

Since then, the SEB team has demonstrated consistent project delivery, including achieving 1.5 million man‑hours without a single lost‑time injury in a recent pipeline removal campaign, and becoming “the first in Asia to execute the reverse S‑lay method in pipeline decommissioning.”  

Meanwhile, the service orders for the Group’s subsea IRM services were awarded by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (“PTTEP”). The scope of work comprises saturation diving operations for facilities in the G1/61 and G2/61 projects.

These operations will be executed by the Group’s Operations & Maintenance (O&M) business segment, using SEB’s dedicated subsea construction vessel Sapura Constructor equipped with accommodation for 120 personnel and diving support facilities for up to 15 divers.

The works for subsea IRM “have commenced in the second quarter of calendar year 2025.” SEB is already doing subsea IRM works for PTTEP in Malaysia.  

“These awards build upon SEB’s long‑standing partnership with clients in Thailand, given the Group’s proven track record for similar offshore campaigns in the Kingdom,” said SEB Group CEO Muhammad Zamri Jusoh.

Sapura Energy Berhad is a Malaysian public limited company, specialising in engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC), subsea services, drilling and operations & maintenance in the upstream oil and gas sector. Its operations span multiple international locations and it operates a fleet including the Sapura Constructor vessel. 

Topics:

offshore

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:40

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation begins biofuel use with first B24 bunkering

11:56

ABS opens new Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens

10:29

Marine Platforms acquires majority stake in Huan Qiu 1200 vessel

08:17

Samsung Heavy Industries posts quarterly operating profit above 200 billion won for first time since 2014

2025 July 26

10:37

RINA successfully tests linepipe hydrogen suitability for Jindal

09:53

Damen‑built Windcat Rotterdam passes sea trials, enters final delivery phase

08:45

CK Line orders two 1,100 TEU feeder container ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

08:22

Port of Gdańsk reports 0.4 % cargo growth and PLN 179.6 m net profit in H1 2025

06:10

IMO III 11 concludes with amendments to port state control procedures and new safety guidance

2025 July 25

18:06

Great Yarmouth Port set for major expansion by Peel Ports

17:34

HAROPA PORT reports 4% increase in container throughput amid 4.9% tonnage decline in H1 2025

17:13

Envision Energy powers world’s first green marine ammonia bunkering operation

16:45

Greece deploys salvage tug Giant to aid Greek shipping in Red Sea

16:28

Edison Chouest Offshore partners with HD Hyundai for container vessel construction in U.S.

15:58

Greek‑owned bulker MN Kostas grounded off Crete, crew evacuated

15:11

SEA LEGEND Shipping to start China‑Europe Arctic service in September

14:38

Royal T Shipyards completes first “Royal” LABRAX vessel for Vertom Group

13:40

BW LPG India secures USD 215 million term loan to fund vessel acquisition

13:22

SEA‑LNG report finds 2025 lng dual‑fuel orders surge

12:52

Holland Shipyards Group delivers cement carrier Tamarack to Eureka Shipping

12:26

Bourbon signs five‑year charter agreement with Eni Congo for six S200X‑G2 crewboats

11:41

China delivers “Future”, its first deep-sea smart and green technology experimental ship

11:05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. receives Nave Perseus Aframax/LR2 tanker

10:33

NYK secures JAXA AiP for reusable rocket recovery system

10:12

UK government awards £30m to decarbonise shipping

09:45

Air Liquide approves €500 mln ELYgator project at Port of Rotterdam

2025 July 24

18:07

EFIP urges inclusion of inland ports in European Port Strategy

17:05

Robert Allan awarded contract to design battery-electric tug for Tianjin Port

16:51

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation completes first B24 biofuel bunkering in Singapore

16:26

Pilbara Ports Authority reports sixth consecutive record throughput

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news