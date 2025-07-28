CMA CGM Phoenix joins U.S.-flagged fleet as its biggest commercial container vessel

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) celebrates the reflagging of CMA CGM Phoenix as the largest U.S.‑flagged commercial container ship. The in‑port flag change ceremony took place at the Port of Charleston, according to MARAD's release.

Launched in 2013, the CMA CGM Phoenix is a Neo‑Panamax container ship measuring approximately 1,079 feet long and 151 feet wide, with a gross tonnage of 110,000 GT and a summer deadweight capacity of about 130,000 tons.

CMA CGM Phoenix was previously registered under the Singapore flag and known as APL Phoenix.

CMA CGM reports that the vessel employs 42 American mariners, with 21 onboard at any time, and that it serves as the first of four ships slated for U.S. registry in 2025. This will be the 11th U.S. flag vessel in CMA CGM service. CMA CGM has pledged to grow its U.S.‑flagged fleet to 30 vessels by 2029, backed by a US$20 billion investment in U.S. maritime infrastructure.

The U.S.‑flagged fleet now consists of 189 vessels, including tankers, container ships, dry bulk carriers, vehicle carriers, and more.

CMA CGM Group is a French public limited company founded in 1978, headquartered in Marseille, France. It is the world’s third‑largest container shipping and logistics group, offering services in freight transport, port terminals, logistics, and freight forwarding. In 2024 it reported revenues of US $55.48 billion and employed approximately 160,000 people globally across more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses in 160 countries.

U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) is an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation, responsible for promoting the U.S. commercial maritime industry, managing U.S.‑flagged commercial vessel programs, and ensuring sealift readiness for national defense. MARAD administers programmes including the Maritime Security Program (MSP) and Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement (VISA), and oversees cargo preference regulations.