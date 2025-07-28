  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. CMA CGM Phoenix joins U.S.-flagged fleet as its biggest commercial container vessel

2025 July 28   09:35

shipping

CMA CGM Phoenix joins U.S.-flagged fleet as its biggest commercial container vessel

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) celebrates the reflagging of CMA CGM Phoenix as the largest U.S.‑flagged commercial container ship. The in‑port flag change ceremony took place at the Port of Charleston, according to MARAD's release. 

Launched in 2013, the CMA CGM Phoenix is a Neo‑Panamax container ship measuring approximately 1,079 feet long and 151 feet wide, with a gross tonnage of 110,000 GT and a summer deadweight capacity of about 130,000 tons.

CMA CGM Phoenix was previously registered under the Singapore flag and known as APL Phoenix.

CMA CGM reports that the vessel employs 42 American mariners, with 21 onboard at any time, and that it serves as the first of four ships slated for U.S. registry in 2025. This will be the 11th U.S. flag vessel in CMA CGM service. CMA CGM has pledged to grow its U.S.‑flagged fleet to 30 vessels by 2029, backed by a US$20 billion investment in U.S. maritime infrastructure. 

The U.S.‑flagged fleet now consists of 189 vessels, including tankers, container ships, dry bulk carriers, vehicle carriers, and more.

CMA CGM Group is a French public limited company founded in 1978, headquartered in Marseille, France. It is the world’s third‑largest container shipping and logistics group, offering services in freight transport, port terminals, logistics, and freight forwarding. In 2024 it reported revenues of US $55.48 billion and employed approximately 160,000 people globally across more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses in 160 countries.  

U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) is an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation, responsible for promoting the U.S. commercial maritime industry, managing U.S.‑flagged commercial vessel programs, and ensuring sealift readiness for national defense. MARAD administers programmes including the Maritime Security Program (MSP) and Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement (VISA), and oversees cargo preference regulations.

Topics:

CMA CGM

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

11:56

U.S. halts 30% tariffs on EU imports, sets 15% tariff in new trade agreement

10:51

Shelf Drilling North Sea subsidiary wins three‑month contract on UK Continental Shelf

10:30

Nakilat secures first financing package from KEXIM for 25 LNG vessels

2025 July 27

12:40

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation begins biofuel use with first B24 bunkering

11:56

ABS opens new Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens

11:34

Sapura Energy Berhad wins over RM500 million contracts in Thailand

10:29

Marine Platforms acquires majority stake in Huan Qiu 1200 vessel

08:17

Samsung Heavy Industries posts quarterly operating profit above 200 billion won for first time since 2014

2025 July 26

10:37

RINA successfully tests linepipe hydrogen suitability for Jindal

09:53

Damen‑built Windcat Rotterdam passes sea trials, enters final delivery phase

08:45

CK Line orders two 1,100 TEU feeder container ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

08:22

Port of Gdańsk reports 0.4 % cargo growth and PLN 179.6 m net profit in H1 2025

06:10

IMO III 11 concludes with amendments to port state control procedures and new safety guidance

2025 July 25

18:06

Great Yarmouth Port set for major expansion by Peel Ports

17:34

HAROPA PORT reports 4% increase in container throughput amid 4.9% tonnage decline in H1 2025

17:13

Envision Energy powers world’s first green marine ammonia bunkering operation

16:45

Greece deploys salvage tug Giant to aid Greek shipping in Red Sea

16:28

Edison Chouest Offshore partners with HD Hyundai for container vessel construction in U.S.

15:58

Greek‑owned bulker MN Kostas grounded off Crete, crew evacuated

15:11

SEA LEGEND Shipping to start China‑Europe Arctic service in September

14:38

Royal T Shipyards completes first “Royal” LABRAX vessel for Vertom Group

13:40

BW LPG India secures USD 215 million term loan to fund vessel acquisition

13:22

SEA‑LNG report finds 2025 lng dual‑fuel orders surge

12:52

Holland Shipyards Group delivers cement carrier Tamarack to Eureka Shipping

12:26

Bourbon signs five‑year charter agreement with Eni Congo for six S200X‑G2 crewboats

11:41

China delivers “Future”, its first deep-sea smart and green technology experimental ship

11:05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. receives Nave Perseus Aframax/LR2 tanker

10:33

NYK secures JAXA AiP for reusable rocket recovery system

10:12

UK government awards £30m to decarbonise shipping

09:45

Air Liquide approves €500 mln ELYgator project at Port of Rotterdam

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news