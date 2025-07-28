  1. Home
2025 July 28   10:30

shipbuilding

Nakilat secures first financing package from KEXIM for 25 LNG vessels

Nakilat has launched the first financing package with the Export‑Import Bank of Korea (“KEXIM”) for 25 conventional Korean‑built LNG vessels that will be fully owned and operated by Nakilat, according to the company's release.

This initial financing launch follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the company and KEXIM and marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategic growth and international collaboration.  

The agreement underscores the strong economic ties between Qatar and the Republic of Korea, while enabling Nakilat to secure financing for the construction of new vessels at leading Korean shipyards.  

This collaboration builds on a strong precedent, as KEXIM was the initial financier for Nakilat’s first round of fleet financing in 2006, which included 25 LNG carriers.

With the vessels being constructed in Korea, securing the initial financing package from KEXIM positions the project as a full‑cycle, government‑backed export finance initiative, reinforcing its credibility and attractiveness to investors.

Nakilat (Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited) is a Qatari public joint-stock maritime transport company established in 2004. It operates one of the world’s largest LNG shipping fleets, including dozens of LNG carriers as well as LPG carriers and a floating storage regasification unit.

Export‑Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) is a South Korean government‑backed financial institution that provides export and project financing to support Korean overseas trade.

QatarEnergy LNG (formerly Qatargas) is the state-linked liquefied natural gas company in Qatar, supplying the world’s largest volumes of LNG. 

