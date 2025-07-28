Shelf Drilling North Sea subsidiary wins three‑month contract on UK Continental Shelf

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. announced today that a subsidiary of Shelf Drilling (North Sea), Ltd. has secured a new contract for its premium jack‑up rig, Shelf Drilling Fortress, for operations in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), according to the company's release.

The contract covers one firm well with an estimated duration of three months and a total value of approximately USD 12 million.

Operations are expected to commence in late August or early September 2025.

The rig most recently concluded a contract in the UK in May 2025.

Greg O’Brien, CEO, commented: “This award reflects continued demand for our high‑specification rigs and our strong track record of safety and operational excellence. We remain focused on securing additional work to maximize fleet utilization across key regions.”

In April 2024, Shelf Drilling Fortress was awarded a substantial contract in the UK North Sea for a firm 400-day programme valued at approximately USD 54 million, commencing in August 2024. That assignment directly preceded the rig’s May 2025 conclusion of operations in the region under the previous contract. This current three‑month award appears to represent a short‑term follow‑on deployment subsequent to that long‑term contract.

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. is a public limited company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It was founded in 2012 and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under ticker SHLF. The company specialises in shallow‑water offshore drilling and maintains a fleet of premium jack‑up rigs operating across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, the Mediterranean and the North Sea.

Shelf Drilling (North Sea), Ltd. is incorporated under Bermuda law and listed on Euronext Growth Oslo since October 12, 2022. It operates modern, high‑specification harsh‑environment jack‑up rigs in the North Sea, utilising a fit‑for‑purpose fleet to service shallow‑water drilling markets.