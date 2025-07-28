  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Shelf Drilling North Sea subsidiary wins three‑month contract on UK Continental Shelf

2025 July 28   10:51

offshore

Shelf Drilling North Sea subsidiary wins three‑month contract on UK Continental Shelf

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. announced today that a subsidiary of Shelf Drilling (North Sea), Ltd. has secured a new contract for its premium jack‑up rig, Shelf Drilling Fortress, for operations in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), according to the company's release.

The contract covers one firm well with an estimated duration of three months and a total value of approximately USD 12 million.

Operations are expected to commence in late August or early September 2025.

The rig most recently concluded a contract in the UK in May 2025.  

Greg O’Brien, CEO, commented: “This award reflects continued demand for our high‑specification rigs and our strong track record of safety and operational excellence. We remain focused on securing additional work to maximize fleet utilization across key regions.”  

In April 2024, Shelf Drilling Fortress was awarded a substantial contract in the UK North Sea for a firm 400-day programme valued at approximately USD 54 million, commencing in August 2024. That assignment directly preceded the rig’s May 2025 conclusion of operations in the region under the previous contract. This current three‑month award appears to represent a short‑term follow‑on deployment subsequent to that long‑term contract.

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. is a public limited company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It was founded in 2012 and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under ticker SHLF. The company specialises in shallow‑water offshore drilling and maintains a fleet of premium jack‑up rigs operating across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, the Mediterranean and the North Sea.  

Shelf Drilling (North Sea), Ltd. is incorporated under Bermuda law and listed on Euronext Growth Oslo since October 12, 2022. It operates modern, high‑specification harsh‑environment jack‑up rigs in the North Sea, utilising a fit‑for‑purpose fleet to service shallow‑water drilling markets.

Topics:

drilling

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

11:56

U.S. halts 30% tariffs on EU imports, sets 15% tariff in new trade agreement

10:30

Nakilat secures first financing package from KEXIM for 25 LNG vessels

09:35

CMA CGM Phoenix joins U.S.-flagged fleet as its biggest commercial container vessel

2025 July 27

12:40

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation begins biofuel use with first B24 bunkering

11:56

ABS opens new Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens

11:34

Sapura Energy Berhad wins over RM500 million contracts in Thailand

10:29

Marine Platforms acquires majority stake in Huan Qiu 1200 vessel

08:17

Samsung Heavy Industries posts quarterly operating profit above 200 billion won for first time since 2014

2025 July 26

10:37

RINA successfully tests linepipe hydrogen suitability for Jindal

09:53

Damen‑built Windcat Rotterdam passes sea trials, enters final delivery phase

08:45

CK Line orders two 1,100 TEU feeder container ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

08:22

Port of Gdańsk reports 0.4 % cargo growth and PLN 179.6 m net profit in H1 2025

06:10

IMO III 11 concludes with amendments to port state control procedures and new safety guidance

2025 July 25

18:06

Great Yarmouth Port set for major expansion by Peel Ports

17:34

HAROPA PORT reports 4% increase in container throughput amid 4.9% tonnage decline in H1 2025

17:13

Envision Energy powers world’s first green marine ammonia bunkering operation

16:45

Greece deploys salvage tug Giant to aid Greek shipping in Red Sea

16:28

Edison Chouest Offshore partners with HD Hyundai for container vessel construction in U.S.

15:58

Greek‑owned bulker MN Kostas grounded off Crete, crew evacuated

15:11

SEA LEGEND Shipping to start China‑Europe Arctic service in September

14:38

Royal T Shipyards completes first “Royal” LABRAX vessel for Vertom Group

13:40

BW LPG India secures USD 215 million term loan to fund vessel acquisition

13:22

SEA‑LNG report finds 2025 lng dual‑fuel orders surge

12:52

Holland Shipyards Group delivers cement carrier Tamarack to Eureka Shipping

12:26

Bourbon signs five‑year charter agreement with Eni Congo for six S200X‑G2 crewboats

11:41

China delivers “Future”, its first deep-sea smart and green technology experimental ship

11:05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. receives Nave Perseus Aframax/LR2 tanker

10:33

NYK secures JAXA AiP for reusable rocket recovery system

10:12

UK government awards £30m to decarbonise shipping

09:45

Air Liquide approves €500 mln ELYgator project at Port of Rotterdam

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news