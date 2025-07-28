U.S. halts 30% tariffs on EU imports, sets 15% tariff in new trade agreement

On July 27, 2025, at the Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new trade framework between the United States and the European Union.

Under the agreement, the United States will cancel planned 30 percent tariffs on European goods and instead implement a uniform 15 percent import duty on most products from the EU.

The arrangement allowed both parties to avoid a large‑scale trade escalation.

The European Union has agreed to purchase U.S. energy resources worth approximately $750 billion and to make investments in the U.S. economy totaling $600 billion.

President Trump stated, “I consider this the largest deal in history.”

Ursula von der Leyen emphasized: “We have concluded a trade agreement between the two largest economies in the world… this will provide stability and predictability to markets.”

Twelve goods categories—including aircraft and components, specified chemicals, generic pharmaceuticals, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, agricultural produce, natural resources and critical raw materials—will be exempt from tariffs under a zero-for-zero clause.

However, tariffs of 50 percent on steel and aluminium imports will remain in effect, although von der Leyen noted a possible transition to quota systems in the future.

Both sides described the outcome as one that avoids a destructive trade conflict and restores confidence for investors and businesses across the Atlantic.