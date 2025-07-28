  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. U.S. halts 30% tariffs on EU imports, sets 15% tariff in new trade agreement

2025 July 28   11:56

shipping

U.S. halts 30% tariffs on EU imports, sets 15% tariff in new trade agreement

On July 27, 2025, at the Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new trade framework between the United States and the European Union.

Under the agreement, the United States will cancel planned 30 percent tariffs on European goods and instead implement a uniform 15 percent import duty on most products from the EU.

The arrangement allowed both parties to avoid a large‑scale trade escalation.  

The European Union has agreed to purchase U.S. energy resources worth approximately $750 billion and to make investments in the U.S. economy totaling $600 billion.

President Trump stated, “I consider this the largest deal in history.”

Ursula von der Leyen emphasized: “We have concluded a trade agreement between the two largest economies in the world… this will provide stability and predictability to markets.”  

Twelve goods categories—including aircraft and components, specified chemicals, generic pharmaceuticals, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, agricultural produce, natural resources and critical raw materials—will be exempt from tariffs under a zero-for-zero clause.

However, tariffs of 50 percent on steel and aluminium imports will remain in effect, although von der Leyen noted a possible transition to quota systems in the future.  

Both sides described the outcome as one that avoids a destructive trade conflict and restores confidence for investors and businesses across the Atlantic. 

Topics:

legislation

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:51

Shelf Drilling North Sea subsidiary wins three‑month contract on UK Continental Shelf

10:30

Nakilat secures first financing package from KEXIM for 25 LNG vessels

09:35

CMA CGM Phoenix joins U.S.-flagged fleet as its biggest commercial container vessel

2025 July 27

12:40

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation begins biofuel use with first B24 bunkering

11:56

ABS opens new Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens

11:34

Sapura Energy Berhad wins over RM500 million contracts in Thailand

10:29

Marine Platforms acquires majority stake in Huan Qiu 1200 vessel

08:17

Samsung Heavy Industries posts quarterly operating profit above 200 billion won for first time since 2014

2025 July 26

10:37

RINA successfully tests linepipe hydrogen suitability for Jindal

09:53

Damen‑built Windcat Rotterdam passes sea trials, enters final delivery phase

08:45

CK Line orders two 1,100 TEU feeder container ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

08:22

Port of Gdańsk reports 0.4 % cargo growth and PLN 179.6 m net profit in H1 2025

06:10

IMO III 11 concludes with amendments to port state control procedures and new safety guidance

2025 July 25

18:06

Great Yarmouth Port set for major expansion by Peel Ports

17:34

HAROPA PORT reports 4% increase in container throughput amid 4.9% tonnage decline in H1 2025

17:13

Envision Energy powers world’s first green marine ammonia bunkering operation

16:45

Greece deploys salvage tug Giant to aid Greek shipping in Red Sea

16:28

Edison Chouest Offshore partners with HD Hyundai for container vessel construction in U.S.

15:58

Greek‑owned bulker MN Kostas grounded off Crete, crew evacuated

15:11

SEA LEGEND Shipping to start China‑Europe Arctic service in September

14:38

Royal T Shipyards completes first “Royal” LABRAX vessel for Vertom Group

13:40

BW LPG India secures USD 215 million term loan to fund vessel acquisition

13:22

SEA‑LNG report finds 2025 lng dual‑fuel orders surge

12:52

Holland Shipyards Group delivers cement carrier Tamarack to Eureka Shipping

12:26

Bourbon signs five‑year charter agreement with Eni Congo for six S200X‑G2 crewboats

11:41

China delivers “Future”, its first deep-sea smart and green technology experimental ship

11:05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. receives Nave Perseus Aframax/LR2 tanker

10:33

NYK secures JAXA AiP for reusable rocket recovery system

10:12

UK government awards £30m to decarbonise shipping

09:45

Air Liquide approves €500 mln ELYgator project at Port of Rotterdam

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news