  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. CK Hutchison Holdings confirms talks to include Chinese investor in ports consortium

2025 July 28   12:23

ports

CK Hutchison Holdings confirms talks to include Chinese investor in ports consortium

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, through its board of directors, confirmed that the exclusive negotiation period with a consortium regarding the sale of Hutchison Ports Group has expired.

The Group remains in discussions with members of the consortium “with a view to inviting major strategic investor from the PRC to join as a significant member of the consortium.”

Changes to consortium membership and transaction structure are required to obtain approval from all relevant authorities.

The Group stated that it “will not proceed with any transaction that does not have the approval of all relevant authorities.”

In prior coverage dating back to March 2025, CK Hutchison had reached an in‑principle agreement to sell its global ports business—including a 90% stake in Panama Ports Company and an 80% interest in 43 ports across 23 countries—for US $22.8 billion in enterprise value (about US $19 billion in net proceeds) to a consortium led by BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners and Terminal Investment Limited, a subsidiary of the Mediterranean Shipping Company. The transaction has been under scrutiny by Chinese antitrust regulators amid geopolitical tensions and national interest concerns, particularly over two strategically sensitive Panama Canal ports. Sources also report that China COSCO Shipping Corp is reportedly exploring joining the consortium to help secure regulatory approval. 

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited CK Hutchison is a Cayman‑Islands incorporated, Hong Kong‑listed conglomerate with diversified investments across ports, telecommunications, retail, infrastructure and energy. It holds a controlling interest in Hutchison Port Holdings through which it operates container terminals in multiple continents. The company is ultimately controlled by the Li family and has historically managed ports including those in Panama since 1997.  

Hutchison Port Holdings Group is a port operator affiliated with CK Hutchison, responsible for operating around 43 terminals in 23 countries, including major facilities at both ends of the Panama Canal (Balboa and Cristóbal). It is one of the world’s largest port operators by throughput and excludes assets within mainland China or Hong Kong in the current transaction.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

AD Ports Group signs 50‑year land lease with Emirates Food Industries Group

17:13

Port of Barcelona external trade rises 10 % in H1 2025

16:41

Terntank orders additional VentoFoils from Econowind

16:10

Johor Port Berhad launches RM140 million liquid jetty expansion

15:49

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to KSOE for next‑gen bulk carrier

15:24

Iraq receives new generation of port cranes to boost Basra capacity

14:45

Sri Lanka Supreme Court orders X-Press Pearl Group to pay US$1bln

14:13

Port of Gothenburg conducts first LNG bunkering of a cruise vessel onboard RC Ilma

13:42

Carnegie Clean Energy signs MOU with Biscay Marine Energy Platform to develop 6 MW CETO array in Basque Country

11:56

U.S. halts 30% tariffs on EU imports, sets 15% tariff in new trade agreement

10:51

Shelf Drilling North Sea subsidiary wins three‑month contract on UK Continental Shelf

10:30

Nakilat secures first financing package from KEXIM for 25 LNG vessels

09:35

CMA CGM Phoenix joins U.S.-flagged fleet as its biggest commercial container vessel

2025 July 27

12:40

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation begins biofuel use with first B24 bunkering

11:56

ABS opens new Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens

11:34

Sapura Energy Berhad wins over RM500 million contracts in Thailand

10:29

Marine Platforms acquires majority stake in Huan Qiu 1200 vessel

08:17

Samsung Heavy Industries posts quarterly operating profit above 200 billion won for first time since 2014

2025 July 26

10:37

RINA successfully tests linepipe hydrogen suitability for Jindal

09:53

Damen‑built Windcat Rotterdam passes sea trials, enters final delivery phase

08:45

CK Line orders two 1,100 TEU feeder container ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

08:22

Port of Gdańsk reports 0.4 % cargo growth and PLN 179.6 m net profit in H1 2025

06:10

IMO III 11 concludes with amendments to port state control procedures and new safety guidance

2025 July 25

18:06

Great Yarmouth Port set for major expansion by Peel Ports

17:34

HAROPA PORT reports 4% increase in container throughput amid 4.9% tonnage decline in H1 2025

17:13

Envision Energy powers world’s first green marine ammonia bunkering operation

16:45

Greece deploys salvage tug Giant to aid Greek shipping in Red Sea

16:28

Edison Chouest Offshore partners with HD Hyundai for container vessel construction in U.S.

15:58

Greek‑owned bulker MN Kostas grounded off Crete, crew evacuated

15:11

SEA LEGEND Shipping to start China‑Europe Arctic service in September

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news