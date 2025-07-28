  1. Home
offshore

Carnegie Clean Energy signs MOU with Biscay Marine Energy Platform to develop 6 MW CETO array in Basque Country

Carnegie Clean Energy has commenced development of a 6 MW CETO wave energy array in Europe and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP) to locate the project at BiMEP’s site, according to the company's release.

The array would include 6 of the 1 MW commercial‑scale CETO units, all connected to the grid via BiMEP’s existing offshore cable and grid connection.

Carnegie CEO Jonathan Fiévez was pictured with BiMEP Technical Director Yago Torre‑Enciso following the MOU signing at the Carnegie Bizkaia office.

The company intends to progress early project development in parallel with the deployment and operation of the ACHIEVE CETO Unit at BiMEP.

The decision to sign an MOU with BiMEP reflects Carnegie’s plans to continue growing its presence in the Basque Country, where the team is already working towards the first deployment of CETO in Europe as part of the ACHIEVE Programme.

Through the BiMEP Testing Contract for the ACHIEVE CETO Unit deployment, Carnegie has built understanding of the site and a working relationship with the BiMEP team.

Carnegie will undertake early project development activities including exploring the commercial CETO array design, grid connection options, funding mechanisms and partnerships necessary for a successful CETO commercial array.

The MOU will run initially for five years unless extended by mutual agreement. Each party will bear its own costs under the agreement. The announcement was authorised by the Chairman and CEO. 

Carnegie Clean Energy is participating in the EuropeWave Pre‑Commercial Procurement (PCP) programme through its subsidiary CETO Wave Energy Ireland Ltd (CWEI). In September 2023, it was selected as one of three finalists to progress to Stage 3, with a contract worth €3.75 million, to deploy a CETO device at BiMEP for a year. Carnegie secured berth access in April 2024 after earning the highest rating in the evaluation process.

