Port of Gothenburg conducts first LNG bunkering of a cruise vessel onboard RC Ilma

On Wednesday July 23, the mega yacht RC Ilma made its first-ever call at the Port of Gothenburg, according to the company's release.

The visit marked not only a maiden call for the vessel but also the first time a cruise ship, in this case a mega yacht, has been bunkered with LNG at the Port of Gothenburg.

RC Ilma, operated by The Ritz‑Carlton Yacht Collection, is 241 metres long with a gross tonnage of 46 750. The ship offers 224 suites, all with private terraces, as well as five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, a gym, and an aft marina for water‑based activities. It accommodates 448 guests and 374 crew members.

In addition to being equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of running on both LNG and marine gas oil, the vessel also features advanced water treatment technology to minimise its impact on marine ecosystems.

The LNG operation was carried out by Sirius Agency using their dedicated bunker vessel LNGC Coralius, with Gasum as the LNG supplier.

The Port of Gothenburg’s ability to offer LNG bunkering for cruise vessels is the result of long‑term investments aimed at enabling more environmentally responsible shipping.

Gothenburg Port Authority is a municipally owned port company supervising the Port of Gothenburg on Sweden’s west coast. It is responsible for operations, logistics, and infrastructure investments, including the development of LNG bunkering capability.

The Ritz‑Carlton Yacht Collection is a luxury yachting brand operating under Marriott International, Inc through its subsidiary The Ritz‑Carlton Hotel Company.

The superyacht RC Ilma is managed under Cruise Yacht OpCo Ltd, with ownership held by Next‑Gen Yacht 1 Ltd, Malta‑flagged and managed by Cruise Yacht OpCo Ltd.

Sirius Agency is a marine support and agency service provider engaged in LNG bunkering logistics and vessel support services. It operated the LNG bunker vessel Coralius at the Port of Gothenburg.

Gasum is a Finnish energy company (Gasum Oy) supplying liquefied natural gas for maritime and land-based energy use.