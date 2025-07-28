  1. Home
2025 July 28   14:45

accident

Sri Lanka Supreme Court orders X-Press Pearl Group to pay US$1bln

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court has ordered the X‑Press Pearl Group to pay US $1 billion in compensation for pollution caused by the MV X‑Press Pearl vessel, according to the Court's release.

The court held that the vessel’s registered owner, EOS Ro Pte. Ltd., the charterers—including Killiney Shipping Pte. Ltd. and Sea Consortium Pte. Ltd.—and the local agent Sea Consortium Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd. are all liable under the Polluter Pays Principle.

It was found that these parties acknowledged environmental harm but did not submit credible assessments or counterclaims to the losses presented.  

The judgment identifies the incident as “the largest recorded marine plastic spill in the world,” citing release of hazardous substances that damaged marine ecosystems including phytoplankton.

It specifies an initial payment of US $250 million by 23 September 2025, followed by US $500 million within six months, and a final installment of US $250 million within one year of the judgment date.  

The Court also held that Sri Lankan state parties—including the former environment minister and Marine Environment Protection Authority—violated citizens’ rights by failing to act promptly, but compensation liability rests only with non‑state parties identified as the X‑Press Pearl Group.

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court issued its detailed judgment on 24 July 2025, concluding a four‑year legal process that began after the MV X‑Press Pearl caught fire in May 2021 and sank in June, contaminating vast stretches of Sri Lankan coast. The incident involved hazardous cargo—including nitric acid and millions of plastic pellets—and led to widespread ecological damage, economic losses in coastal communities, and a fishing ban lasting over a year. 

EOS Ro Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore‑registered private limited company that acted as the registered owner of MV X‑Press Pearl. As owner, it is among the non‑state respondents held liable under the judgment.  

Killiney Shipping Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore‑incorporated bareboat charterer of the vessel, responsible for providing the ship and crew under bareboat terms.  

Sea Consortium Pte. Ltd. (also known as X‑Press Feeders) is a Singapore‑based time charterer and operator of MV X‑Press Pearl, managing its commercial deployment.  

Topics:

accident

