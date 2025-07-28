Iraq receives new generation of port cranes to boost Basra capacity

Iraq has begun deploying a new fleet of advanced container‑handling cranes to boost efficiency at its ports, the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) announced.

GCPI Director General Farhan al‑Fartousi told Shafaq News that 14 cranes had been delivered—four bridge‑type Gantry Cranes and ten rubber‑tired gantry (RTG) cranes—designed to accelerate container operations across port yards.

The equipment was built by China’s ZBMC and is equipped with smart communication systems enabling semi‑automated operation with minimal human input.

“This represents a qualitative leap for Iraqi ports,” al‑Fartousi said, noting that the upgrade strengthens Iraq’s competitiveness in regional shipping and logistics.

Basra’s ports, located in the south, handle the majority of Iraq’s commercial cargo and oil exports, and years of underinvestment and reliance on outdated machinery have limited performance.

Iraq has recently intensified efforts to modernize its maritime infrastructure, including multiple procurement deals with Chinese companies under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Basra Gateway Terminal under ICTSI had previously introduced new post‑Panamax cranes and RTGs in a public‑private partnership at Umm Qasr starting in 2016.

General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) is a government‑owned entity under Iraq’s Ministry of Transportation, legally responsible for the management, operation and maintenance of Iraq’s territorial‑water ports and navigation channels. Founded in October 1919, GCPI oversees ports such as Umm Qasr, Khor Al‑Zubair, Al‑Maqal and Abu Flous.

ZBMC (Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.) is a Chinese state‑owned enterprise specialising in manufacturing port handling machinery, including ship‑to‑shore gantry cranes and rubber‑tired gantry cranes.