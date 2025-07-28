  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Iraq receives new generation of port cranes to boost Basra capacity

2025 July 28   15:24

ports

Iraq receives new generation of port cranes to boost Basra capacity

Iraq has begun deploying a new fleet of advanced container‑handling cranes to boost efficiency at its ports, the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) announced.

GCPI Director General Farhan al‑Fartousi told Shafaq News that 14 cranes had been delivered—four bridge‑type Gantry Cranes and ten rubber‑tired gantry (RTG) cranes—designed to accelerate container operations across port yards.

The equipment was built by China’s ZBMC and is equipped with smart communication systems enabling semi‑automated operation with minimal human input.

“This represents a qualitative leap for Iraqi ports,” al‑Fartousi said, noting that the upgrade strengthens Iraq’s competitiveness in regional shipping and logistics.

Basra’s ports, located in the south, handle the majority of Iraq’s commercial cargo and oil exports, and years of underinvestment and reliance on outdated machinery have limited performance.

Iraq has recently intensified efforts to modernize its maritime infrastructure, including multiple procurement deals with Chinese companies under the Belt and Road Initiative.  

Basra Gateway Terminal under ICTSI had previously introduced new post‑Panamax cranes and RTGs in a public‑private partnership at Umm Qasr starting in 2016.

General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) is a government‑owned entity under Iraq’s Ministry of Transportation, legally responsible for the management, operation and maintenance of Iraq’s territorial‑water ports and navigation channels. Founded in October 1919, GCPI oversees ports such as Umm Qasr, Khor Al‑Zubair, Al‑Maqal and Abu Flous.  

ZBMC (Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.) is a Chinese state‑owned enterprise specialising in manufacturing port handling machinery, including ship‑to‑shore gantry cranes and rubber‑tired gantry cranes. 

Topics:

ports

crane

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

AD Ports Group signs 50‑year land lease with Emirates Food Industries Group

17:13

Port of Barcelona external trade rises 10 % in H1 2025

16:41

Terntank orders additional VentoFoils from Econowind

16:10

Johor Port Berhad launches RM140 million liquid jetty expansion

15:49

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to KSOE for next‑gen bulk carrier

14:45

Sri Lanka Supreme Court orders X-Press Pearl Group to pay US$1bln

14:13

Port of Gothenburg conducts first LNG bunkering of a cruise vessel onboard RC Ilma

13:42

Carnegie Clean Energy signs MOU with Biscay Marine Energy Platform to develop 6 MW CETO array in Basque Country

12:23

CK Hutchison Holdings confirms talks to include Chinese investor in ports consortium

11:56

U.S. halts 30% tariffs on EU imports, sets 15% tariff in new trade agreement

10:51

Shelf Drilling North Sea subsidiary wins three‑month contract on UK Continental Shelf

10:30

Nakilat secures first financing package from KEXIM for 25 LNG vessels

09:35

CMA CGM Phoenix joins U.S.-flagged fleet as its biggest commercial container vessel

2025 July 27

12:40

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation begins biofuel use with first B24 bunkering

11:56

ABS opens new Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens

11:34

Sapura Energy Berhad wins over RM500 million contracts in Thailand

10:29

Marine Platforms acquires majority stake in Huan Qiu 1200 vessel

08:17

Samsung Heavy Industries posts quarterly operating profit above 200 billion won for first time since 2014

2025 July 26

10:37

RINA successfully tests linepipe hydrogen suitability for Jindal

09:53

Damen‑built Windcat Rotterdam passes sea trials, enters final delivery phase

08:45

CK Line orders two 1,100 TEU feeder container ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

08:22

Port of Gdańsk reports 0.4 % cargo growth and PLN 179.6 m net profit in H1 2025

06:10

IMO III 11 concludes with amendments to port state control procedures and new safety guidance

2025 July 25

18:06

Great Yarmouth Port set for major expansion by Peel Ports

17:34

HAROPA PORT reports 4% increase in container throughput amid 4.9% tonnage decline in H1 2025

17:13

Envision Energy powers world’s first green marine ammonia bunkering operation

16:45

Greece deploys salvage tug Giant to aid Greek shipping in Red Sea

16:28

Edison Chouest Offshore partners with HD Hyundai for container vessel construction in U.S.

15:58

Greek‑owned bulker MN Kostas grounded off Crete, crew evacuated

15:11

SEA LEGEND Shipping to start China‑Europe Arctic service in September

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news