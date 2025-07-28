Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to KSOE for next‑gen bulk carrier

Lloyd’s Register has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) for its next‑generation 210,000 DWT Newcastlemax bulk carrier design, according to the company's release.

The design features flexibility for multiple fuel types, including conventional fuels, LNG, ammonia, and methanol.

The vessel incorporates advanced smart navigation systems and an optimised hull form intended to enhance fuel efficiency and operational safety while reducing CO₂ emissions.

Other recent AiP approvals involving HD KSOE include a vacuum‑insulated large‑scale liquid hydrogen tank system certified earlier in 2025 by DNV and Korean Register, and an ammonia fuel supply system certified by LR in mid‑2024.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a UK‑based classification society and professional advisory services organisation, incorporated as Lloyd’s Register Group Limited and its affiliates. It provides risk‑based certification and classification across shipping, energy, and transport sectors, specialising in maritime technical appraisal, regulatory compliance, and decarbonisation support.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering entity, part of the HD Hyundai group.