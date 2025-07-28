  1. Home
2025 July 28   16:10

ports

Johor Port Berhad launches RM140 million liquid jetty expansion

Johor Port Berhad, a member of MMC Group, has officially launched its RM140 million expansion of liquid jetty facilities, according to the company's release.

The project included the construction of two new jetties capable of accommodating vessels up to 120,000 DWT, increasing its liquid cargo handling capacity by an additional 5 million tonnes per annum.

The jetties feature a pipe rack with 25 pipelines, a fully equipped loading platform with oil sumps, emergency showers and a marine crane.

Johor Port Berhad is pursuing a major capital expenditure programme totaling around RM665.6 million through 2027, mainly aimed at expanding its liquid jetty capacity, purchasing port equipment, and upgrading terminal operating and enterprise resource planning systems.

This programme is largely funded by internal cash and borrowings up to RM150 million in 2025.

Johor Port Berhad is a corporatised port operator in Malaysia and a member of MMC Group. It operates a multi‑purpose port facility in Pasir Gudang, Johor, handling container, bulk, break‑bulk and liquid cargo. Johor Port is a major palm oil terminal operator and serves regional hinterland industries, with integrated facilities including Container Terminals, Liquid Bulk Terminal, Bulk & Break‑Bulk Terminals, and a Free Zone. 

