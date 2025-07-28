Terntank orders additional VentoFoils from Econowind

Econowind has received a repeat order from Terntank for the installation of eight VentoFoil units on two additional methanol‑ready hybrid tankers, according to the company's release.

Following the initial order in May 2023 for three newbuilds, this brings the total to five vessels and 20 VentoFoils, each ship fitted with four 16‑metre wind wings.

The first vessel, Tern Vik, was delivered in April 2025 by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou).

The series is equipped with Kongsberg’s advanced energy and propulsion management system. Under the K‑Sail concept, wind can take the lead when conditions are favourable.

The vessels also include battery packs and dual‑fuel engines capable of running on methanol or diesel; they are designed for zero‑emission operations and aligned with IMO 2050 targets.

Terntank operates in the Nordic region and specialises in the transport of sustainable fuels. Its newbuilds are among the most environmentally advanced in the market.

The VentoFoils are lightweight, foldable for port operations, and fully ATEX‑certified to meet tanker safety requirements.

The collaborative approach allows real‑time optimisation of power sources — wind, batteries, and engines — to minimise emissions and maximise efficiency.

Terntank, a Denmark/Sweden‑based operator of chemical and product tankers, has now equipped five newbuild tankers with wind‑assisted propulsion, expanding from an initial order of three in 2023 to five units as of 2025. The vessels are 15,000 DWT each, designed by Kongsberg Maritime, and planned for delivery in spring 2025 with operations starting in early 2027 under the Hybrid Solution Plus programme.

Econowind is a Dutch private engineering company (Netherlands‑based) specialising in Wind‑Assisted Ship Propulsion. It produces patented VentoFoil units, suction‑based foldable wind wings certified for ATEX compliance, designed to reduce fuel use and emissions across various vessel types. As of mid‑2025 the company had sold over 130 units globally.