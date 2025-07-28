Port of Barcelona external trade rises 10 % in H1 2025

The Port of Barcelona has reported that full export and import container volumes rose by 10 % in the first half of 2025, totalling 721,461 TEUs.

Full export containers increased by 8 % to 365,062 TEUs, with notable gains in pork, alfalfa and the Algerian market, while import containers grew by 12 % to 356,399 TEUs, driven mainly by shipments from Asia.

Turnover reached €101 million, up 4 % year on year, and export/import container traffic contributed €1 million to that total.

Liquid bulk volumes expanded by 22.1 % to 8.25 million tonnes, primarily due to transits and imports of gasoline and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Dry bulk declined by 21.9 % to 1.82 million tonnes, reflecting weak cereal and flour imports amid a good harvest and a technical shutdown at the Elian terminal.

New vehicle traffic dropped 6.5 % to 362,951 units; however, vehicle imports rose 7 % and cabotage traffic increased by 11 %. Intermodal Transport Units (ITUs) remained unchanged at 218,237 units.

Total cargo throughput reached 34.68 million tonnes, down 3.2 %. Passenger traffic by ferry slightly declined by 1.4 % to 652,782, while cruise passenger numbers increased by 15.7 % to 1.69 million, equivalent to one million city visitors (+12.9 %).

By mid‑year, the Port of Barcelona had tendered 95 % of the €332.5 million infrastructure investment planned for 2025, totalling €314.5 million.

Key projects include works at the Catalunya and Adossat wharves, cruise Terminal G, new liquid bulk berths (34C/D/E), shore power infrastructure for MSC Cruises, and railway access to the Nou Llobregat area.

The only remaining major tender involves the medium‑voltage electrical infrastructure for Adossat wharf, estimated at €16 million, expected before the Management Board in September.

The Port’s first Energy Transition Plan has been approved and will be presented soon, aiming for a carbon‑zero horizon. Public engagement initiatives included opening Fisherman’s and Barcelona North wharves to the public, hosting over 15,000 visitors at the second Open Day, and promoting innovation.

The award of a new vehicle terminal to Japanese company NYK will deliver Europe’s first fully automated vehicle silo (second globally), with a solar energy system expected to generate approximately 3,211 MWh annually.

The Port Authority of Barcelona is a public entity under Spain’s state‑owned Ports of the State. It manages passenger, cargo and logistics operations across Port Vell, commercial port zones and the logistics activity zone “ZAL Port”. As of 2025 it comprises 35 specialised terminals and occupies over 800 hectares, with annual container throughput above 3.6 million TEUs in 2024.