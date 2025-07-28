  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port of Barcelona external trade rises 10 % in H1 2025

2025 July 28   17:13

ports

Port of Barcelona external trade rises 10 % in H1 2025

The Port of Barcelona has reported that full export and import container volumes rose by 10 % in the first half of 2025, totalling 721,461 TEUs.

Full export containers increased by 8 % to 365,062 TEUs, with notable gains in pork, alfalfa and the Algerian market, while import containers grew by 12 % to 356,399 TEUs, driven mainly by shipments from Asia.

Turnover reached €101 million, up 4 % year on year, and export/import container traffic contributed €1 million to that total.  

Liquid bulk volumes expanded by 22.1 % to 8.25 million tonnes, primarily due to transits and imports of gasoline and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Dry bulk declined by 21.9 % to 1.82 million tonnes, reflecting weak cereal and flour imports amid a good harvest and a technical shutdown at the Elian terminal.  

New vehicle traffic dropped 6.5 % to 362,951 units; however, vehicle imports rose 7 % and cabotage traffic increased by 11 %. Intermodal Transport Units (ITUs) remained unchanged at 218,237 units.

Total cargo throughput reached 34.68 million tonnes, down 3.2 %. Passenger traffic by ferry slightly declined by 1.4 % to 652,782, while cruise passenger numbers increased by 15.7 % to 1.69 million, equivalent to one million city visitors (+12.9 %).  

By mid‑year, the Port of Barcelona had tendered 95 % of the €332.5 million infrastructure investment planned for 2025, totalling €314.5 million.

Key projects include works at the Catalunya and Adossat wharves, cruise Terminal G, new liquid bulk berths (34C/D/E), shore power infrastructure for MSC Cruises, and railway access to the Nou Llobregat area.

The only remaining major tender involves the medium‑voltage electrical infrastructure for Adossat wharf, estimated at €16 million, expected before the Management Board in September.  

The Port’s first Energy Transition Plan has been approved and will be presented soon, aiming for a carbon‑zero horizon. Public engagement initiatives included opening Fisherman’s and Barcelona North wharves to the public, hosting over 15,000 visitors at the second Open Day, and promoting innovation.

The award of a new vehicle terminal to Japanese company NYK will deliver Europe’s first fully automated vehicle silo (second globally), with a solar energy system expected to generate approximately 3,211 MWh annually. 

The Port Authority of Barcelona is a public entity under Spain’s state‑owned Ports of the State. It manages passenger, cargo and logistics operations across Port Vell, commercial port zones and the logistics activity zone “ZAL Port”. As of 2025 it comprises 35 specialised terminals and occupies over 800 hectares, with annual container throughput above 3.6 million TEUs in 2024.

Topics:

Port of Barcelona

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

AD Ports Group signs 50‑year land lease with Emirates Food Industries Group

16:41

Terntank orders additional VentoFoils from Econowind

16:10

Johor Port Berhad launches RM140 million liquid jetty expansion

15:49

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to KSOE for next‑gen bulk carrier

15:24

Iraq receives new generation of port cranes to boost Basra capacity

14:45

Sri Lanka Supreme Court orders X-Press Pearl Group to pay US$1bln

14:13

Port of Gothenburg conducts first LNG bunkering of a cruise vessel onboard RC Ilma

13:42

Carnegie Clean Energy signs MOU with Biscay Marine Energy Platform to develop 6 MW CETO array in Basque Country

12:23

CK Hutchison Holdings confirms talks to include Chinese investor in ports consortium

11:56

U.S. halts 30% tariffs on EU imports, sets 15% tariff in new trade agreement

10:51

Shelf Drilling North Sea subsidiary wins three‑month contract on UK Continental Shelf

10:30

Nakilat secures first financing package from KEXIM for 25 LNG vessels

09:35

CMA CGM Phoenix joins U.S.-flagged fleet as its biggest commercial container vessel

2025 July 27

12:40

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation begins biofuel use with first B24 bunkering

11:56

ABS opens new Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens

11:34

Sapura Energy Berhad wins over RM500 million contracts in Thailand

10:29

Marine Platforms acquires majority stake in Huan Qiu 1200 vessel

08:17

Samsung Heavy Industries posts quarterly operating profit above 200 billion won for first time since 2014

2025 July 26

10:37

RINA successfully tests linepipe hydrogen suitability for Jindal

09:53

Damen‑built Windcat Rotterdam passes sea trials, enters final delivery phase

08:45

CK Line orders two 1,100 TEU feeder container ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

08:22

Port of Gdańsk reports 0.4 % cargo growth and PLN 179.6 m net profit in H1 2025

06:10

IMO III 11 concludes with amendments to port state control procedures and new safety guidance

2025 July 25

18:06

Great Yarmouth Port set for major expansion by Peel Ports

17:34

HAROPA PORT reports 4% increase in container throughput amid 4.9% tonnage decline in H1 2025

17:13

Envision Energy powers world’s first green marine ammonia bunkering operation

16:45

Greece deploys salvage tug Giant to aid Greek shipping in Red Sea

16:28

Edison Chouest Offshore partners with HD Hyundai for container vessel construction in U.S.

15:58

Greek‑owned bulker MN Kostas grounded off Crete, crew evacuated

15:11

SEA LEGEND Shipping to start China‑Europe Arctic service in September

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news