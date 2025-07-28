AD Ports Group signs 50‑year land lease with Emirates Food Industries Group

AD Ports Group, public joint‑stock company and global enabler of integrated trade, transport and logistics solutions, has signed a 50‑year land lease agreement with Emirates Food Industries Group, a member of the National Holding Group, according to the company's release.

The agreement involves a 100,000 m² plot at Khalifa Port’s South Quay, with planned storage capacity of approximately 150,000 Metric Tons and deep‑water berth access for full‑load Panamax vessels.

Under the agreement, initial development will establish silos, with later stages anticipating an advanced grain processing plant and a fully integrated industrial complex for processing and storing various types of grains, in line with UAE strategic food security goals.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group, commented: “This 50‑year agreement with Emirates Food Industries Group marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to support the UAE’s food security ambitions. By providing access to our advanced infrastructure and integrated logistics solutions, we are creating a robust platform that will enhance the efficiency and resilience of the nation’s food supply chain.”

The initiative is valued at AED 2 billion and is intended to reinforce Khalifa Port’s position as a premier logistics and trade hub in the region, increase storage capacity for strategic food commodities, and support sustainable national food supply chains.

AD Ports Group in February 2025 signed a 50‑year land lease with Al Ain Mills LLC (a member of Al Hazaa Investment Group) to build a 50,000 m² grain storage and processing facility with storage capacity of approximately 300,000 Metric Tons at Khalifa Port South Quay.

AD Ports Group is a public joint‑stock company based in Abu Dhabi and the exclusive developer and regulator of ports and related infrastructure in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It operates five integrated clusters: Ports, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, Economic Cities & Free Zones, and Digital.

Emirates Food Industries Group is a member company of the National Holding Group, operating in the food sector in the United Arab Emirates.