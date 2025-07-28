  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. AD Ports Group signs 50‑year land lease with Emirates Food Industries Group

2025 July 28   18:07

ports

AD Ports Group signs 50‑year land lease with Emirates Food Industries Group

AD Ports Group, public joint‑stock company and global enabler of integrated trade, transport and logistics solutions, has signed a 50‑year land lease agreement with Emirates Food Industries Group, a member of the National Holding Group, according to the company's release.

The agreement involves a 100,000 m² plot at Khalifa Port’s South Quay, with planned storage capacity of approximately 150,000 Metric Tons and deep‑water berth access for full‑load Panamax vessels.  

Under the agreement, initial development will establish silos, with later stages anticipating an advanced grain processing plant and a fully integrated industrial complex for processing and storing various types of grains, in line with UAE strategic food security goals.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group, commented: “This 50‑year agreement with Emirates Food Industries Group marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to support the UAE’s food security ambitions. By providing access to our advanced infrastructure and integrated logistics solutions, we are creating a robust platform that will enhance the efficiency and resilience of the nation’s food supply chain.”

The initiative is valued at AED 2 billion and is intended to reinforce Khalifa Port’s position as a premier logistics and trade hub in the region, increase storage capacity for strategic food commodities, and support sustainable national food supply chains. 

AD Ports Group in February 2025 signed a 50‑year land lease with Al Ain Mills LLC (a member of Al Hazaa Investment Group) to build a 50,000 m² grain storage and processing facility with storage capacity of approximately 300,000 Metric Tons at Khalifa Port South Quay.   

AD Ports Group is a public joint‑stock company based in Abu Dhabi and the exclusive developer and regulator of ports and related infrastructure in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It operates five integrated clusters: Ports, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, Economic Cities & Free Zones, and Digital.

Emirates Food Industries Group is a member company of the National Holding Group, operating in the food sector in the United Arab Emirates.

Topics:

AD Ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:13

Port of Barcelona external trade rises 10 % in H1 2025

16:41

Terntank orders additional VentoFoils from Econowind

16:10

Johor Port Berhad launches RM140 million liquid jetty expansion

15:49

Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to KSOE for next‑gen bulk carrier

15:24

Iraq receives new generation of port cranes to boost Basra capacity

14:45

Sri Lanka Supreme Court orders X-Press Pearl Group to pay US$1bln

14:13

Port of Gothenburg conducts first LNG bunkering of a cruise vessel onboard RC Ilma

13:42

Carnegie Clean Energy signs MOU with Biscay Marine Energy Platform to develop 6 MW CETO array in Basque Country

12:23

CK Hutchison Holdings confirms talks to include Chinese investor in ports consortium

11:56

U.S. halts 30% tariffs on EU imports, sets 15% tariff in new trade agreement

10:51

Shelf Drilling North Sea subsidiary wins three‑month contract on UK Continental Shelf

10:30

Nakilat secures first financing package from KEXIM for 25 LNG vessels

09:35

CMA CGM Phoenix joins U.S.-flagged fleet as its biggest commercial container vessel

2025 July 27

12:40

U‑Ming Marine Transport Corporation begins biofuel use with first B24 bunkering

11:56

ABS opens new Hellenic Ship Safety Center in Athens

11:34

Sapura Energy Berhad wins over RM500 million contracts in Thailand

10:29

Marine Platforms acquires majority stake in Huan Qiu 1200 vessel

08:17

Samsung Heavy Industries posts quarterly operating profit above 200 billion won for first time since 2014

2025 July 26

10:37

RINA successfully tests linepipe hydrogen suitability for Jindal

09:53

Damen‑built Windcat Rotterdam passes sea trials, enters final delivery phase

08:45

CK Line orders two 1,100 TEU feeder container ships from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

08:22

Port of Gdańsk reports 0.4 % cargo growth and PLN 179.6 m net profit in H1 2025

06:10

IMO III 11 concludes with amendments to port state control procedures and new safety guidance

2025 July 25

18:06

Great Yarmouth Port set for major expansion by Peel Ports

17:34

HAROPA PORT reports 4% increase in container throughput amid 4.9% tonnage decline in H1 2025

17:13

Envision Energy powers world’s first green marine ammonia bunkering operation

16:45

Greece deploys salvage tug Giant to aid Greek shipping in Red Sea

16:28

Edison Chouest Offshore partners with HD Hyundai for container vessel construction in U.S.

15:58

Greek‑owned bulker MN Kostas grounded off Crete, crew evacuated

15:11

SEA LEGEND Shipping to start China‑Europe Arctic service in September

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news