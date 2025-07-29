  1. Home
2025 July 29   10:30

shipbuilding

MSC eyes historic feeder fleet renewal in potential 120-ship “megaproject”

Global shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is reportedly preparing to launch one of the most ambitious fleet renewal programs in recent memory, according to shipbroker Braemar.

The Geneva-based carrier is said to be exploring orders for up to 120 feeder vessels ranging from 1,100 to 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in capacity.  

The initiative, described by Braemar as a “megaproject,” appears aimed at replacing MSC’s ageing feeder fleet, which averages over 22 years in age, well beyond typical renewal cycles.

Industry sources suggest that the program could span multiple shipyards and be executed over several years, positioning MSC to consolidate control over its shortsea and intra-regional operations following its break with Maersk’s 2M alliance earlier this year.  

The megaproject would represent one of the largest-ever single programs of feeder ship procurement and is likely to have ripple effects across the global shipbuilding sector—particularly among Asian yards with experience in constructing small to mid-sized containerships. 

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is the world’s largest container shipping company by capacity. The company operates more than 800 vessels, serving over 300 ports across more than 150 countries. Under the leadership of CEO Soren Toft since 2020, MSC has pursued aggressive growth through newbuilding programs, fleet acquisitions, and terminal infrastructure investments. 

