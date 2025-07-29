  1. Home
2025 July 29   11:02

Inyanga Marine Energy Group to manage new hybrid vessel Tor Boreas

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has announced that it will assume operational management of the newly built vessel Tor Boreas in partnership with Tor Group.

The vessel is intended for offshore wind operations and is suitable for geotechnical seabed surveys, ROV operations, subsea inspections and diving support.  

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, says: “Tor Boreas sets a new gold standard for utility work vessels in this sector. The vessel abounds in highly innovative features. The vessel has electric propulsion integrated through a dynamic positioning system which enables the vessel to accurately hold station while subsea tasks are performed. This is much more efficient in terms of Co2 emissions and fuel consumption. The vessel also has a Gyro stabilized anti‑roll system, providing a very stable operating platform and making the vessel safer as well as able to operate in more marginal conditions. In addition, she has a 4 point mooring for operations where dynamic positioning is not suitable, such as diving. What’s more, she offers an excellent quality of accommodation for up to 12 client personnel, facilitating longer periods offshore. This outstanding vessel is at the very top end of the workboat code in terms of her operational capabilities.”  

Kemal Torlak, CEO of Tor Group, says: “We are delighted to form this new partnership with Inyanga Marine Energy Group. This state of the art vessel has been designed to meet all the offshore operational requirements of clients and exceed their expectations. Inyanga will add significant value to the vessel by supplying a highly experienced crew onboard, providing additional services such as surveying, ROV and offshore operational management. This vessel has been designed to raise the bar for environmental standards in the workboat sector. A diesel‑electric powertrain was selected to ensure optimal efficiency, while an IMO Tier III exhaust system guarantees reduced emissions during operation compared to a conventional diesel‑driven vessel.”  

Tor Boreas measures 26.95 m in length, 11 m in breadth, 4.35 m in depth and has a maximum draught of 3.5 m. She features an offshore crane and a 5‑tonne hydraulic A‑frame, towing capability via a 25‑tonne electric aft winch and a bollard pull of 17 tonne. She was designed by Macduff Ship Design and built in Turkiye by Tor Marine, part of Tor Group.

Inyanga Marine Energy Group is a UK‑based company specialising in offshore renewable energy operations. It provides vessel management, crew, surveying, ROV and offshore operational services primarily in the offshore wind sector.  Tor Group is a Turkey‑based corporate group, structured as a conglomerate including Tor Marine, its shipbuilding division. Tor Marine designs and builds utility and support vessels, including Tor Boreas, for offshore energy and marine civil engineering applications.

